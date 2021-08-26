9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Sports
Red Arrows Rout Azam in Friendly

Red Arrows on Wednesday crushed Tanzanian side and fellow CAF Confederation Cup envoys Azam FC 4-0 in an international club friendly played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Arrows are in Ndola on a ten-day, pre-season camp ahead of their 2021/2022 campaign that kicks-off on September 11 with a continental assignment against Young Buffaloes of Eswatini in a CAF Confederation Cup preliminary fixture.

Their opponents Azam are in Zambia also on a fortnight long pre-season training camp that started on August 23 and ends on September 5.

Arrows romped to victory thanks to a Yusuf Saddam penalty in the 40th minute that was won following a foul on 2012 AFCON winning striker James Chamanga.

Chamanga then turned provider for Alidor Kayembe in the 46th minute then Allasane Diarra added the third goal in the 56th minute and Nickson Mubili completed the rout in the 67th minute.

Meanwhile, Arrows have added ex-Chipolopolo assistant coach Osward Mutapa to their bench as technical advisor on part-time basis following technical director Charles Kafula’s departmental transfer at the Zambia Air Force.

Furthermore, Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe’s first assistant Songwe Chalwe has moved to Power Dynamos in the same capacity.

