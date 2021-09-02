9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Nkomeshya commends Choppies for employing locals

By Chief Editor
Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II has applauded Choppies Supermarkets Limited for employing local youths to work at their newly opened store in Chongwe.

The traditional leader stated that a lot of youths in the area are not able to sustain themselves because they lack jobs and the move by Choppies to employ local youths will go a long way in uplifting their livelihood.

She also commended the chain store for buying some products such as vegetables and fruits from local farmers in her chiefdom.

Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya further said she is looking forward to seeing more value addition on local products which will be supplied to the store and more employment opportunities to be created by the company.

She said this when she officiated the official launch and opening of Choppies supermarket in Chongwe.

Meanwhile, Choppies supermarkets Limited Operations Director Jyothish Canhiradan pledged the company’s commitment towards supporting local communities in the district.

Mr. Canhiradan disclosed that the company has so far recruited 85% of its staff from Chongwe and assured Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya that more local staff will be employed as the store operates in the area.

Speaking during the same event, Chongwe District Commissioner Robster Mwanza implored the chain store to work with local communities at all levels.

