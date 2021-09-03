Southern Africa for Conflict Resolution (SACCORD) has commended losing candidates who are petitioning for their lost seats during the August 12th 2021 general elections.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Chembe told ZANIS in an interview today that it is important to allow the democracy and tradition of Zambia to prevail after an electoral cycle.

He explained that the numerous election petitions are a sign that people have trust and confidence in the country’s judiciary to help give them a sense of justice and fairness.

‘’Part of the electoral cycle is the petitioning of seats for candidates, whether parliamentary, local government or presidential, who may not be happy with the outcome of the results,’’ explained Mr Chembe.

He added it is important for citizens to allow well-established institutions to help them address misunderstanding and avoid going to the street and causing anarchy.

‘’We encourage citizens to create an environment where well-established conflict resolution institutions can come in to assist them in managing their conflicts or grievances,’’ said Mr Chembe.

Meanwhile, University of Zambia (UNZA) Political Science Lecturer Evans Daka noted that numerous election petitions are an indication that the electorates are not satisfied with the electoral process and feel that there was mismanagement of the election results.

He, however, urged candidates who are petitioning to respect the process and allow the courts of law to decide on the election petition processes.