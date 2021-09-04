9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, September 4, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Reports of 67 Ghost Workers at Zambia Revenue Authority are false

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Reports of 67 Ghost Workers at Zambia Revenue Authority are false
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has told the public to ignore assertions being peddled in the media alleging that it has ghost workers.

Reacting to the story carried by the Daily Nation Newspaper, ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda said that the authority is very disappointed that people can go to such an extent to malign ZRA which is working so hard to mobilise resources for the nation under very challenging circumstances.

“Therefore, the story in today’s Daily Nation Newspaper and social media alleging that the institution has about 67 ghost workers makes very sad reading. We are very disappointed that people can go to such an extent to malign ZRA which is working so hard to mobilise resources for the nation under very challenging circumstances.

ZRA is a very sensitive organisation that cannot afford to have any ghost employees as alleged by the false story. All our employees are accounted for and present at their respective duty stations fully preoccupied with the responsibility of collecting revenue.

“This act of maligning the institution has the potential to erode taxpayer confidence in the country thereby affecting revenue collection. As an institution we remain focussed on our mandate of mobilising revenue on behalf of the government as witnessed by our recent beating of this year’s target four months before the end of the year,” he said.

Mr Sikalinda said “The public is therefore urged to dismiss the story with the contempt it deserves.

“We further challenge anyone, he said, who believes that ZRA could have a ghost worker to show proof and report to relevant authorities,” concluded the statement.

Previous articleTunisia Set-up Group B Top Two Showdown Against Zambia After Victory
Next articleBally Should Chill, Let him stop putting Zambia in a fix as if he is still in opposition-Given Lubinda

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 4

McDonald Chipenzi wants Public Officers to Declare their Assets, the Constitution demands it

Gears Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi has said that with the New Dawn government's emphasis on transparent, accountable, and servant...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Promises will Haunt UPND; they’re not achievable in practice, says Kabimba as he warns against IMF package

Economy Chief Editor - 9
WYNTER Kabimba has said that the unattainable promises made by the UPND will haunt them now that they are in government. Kabimba, an ex-justice minister...
Read more

There is NO secret and illegal account being maintained by the Ministry of Finance- Accountant General,

Economy Chief Editor - 17
The Ministry of Finance has refuted some media reports suggesting that a secret and illegal account is being maintained by the authority. Ministry of Finance...
Read more

“Bally will Pay” Tweet assures Investors, Bonds Rally

Economy Chief Editor - 23
President Hakainde Hichilema took to Twitter on Thursday to assure creditors that they’ll be paid, having warned in an interview with Bloomberg this week...
Read more

Zambia Chamber of Mines welcomes new Government’s Profiling of The Mining Industry as One of the Key Sectors

Economy Chief Editor - 9
The Zambia Chamber of Mines is elated by the high profiling of the Mining Industry as one of the key sectors slated to drive...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.