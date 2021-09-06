Prince Bill M. Kaping’a Political/Social Analyst

Mid-morning yesterday, we were greeted by a candid announcement from one Anthony Bwalya, Special Assistant to His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema, to the effect that the rumor circulating on social media that His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, was due to address the media last evening and proceed to announce his cabinet was to be taken as nothing, but both as unequivocally untrue and unfounded!

We remain unfazed!

Some disgruntled and indeed bitter individuals carrying themselves as leaders of opposition political parties that ended up amassing zero votes in most parts of the country, such as Sean Tembo and Andyford Banda, have been quick to prove their relevancy in the political dispensation of this country by harassing Bally to immediately unveil his cabinet!

You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to easily conclude that such individuals are not doing this for the love of the country, but of course trying to fish-out some faults in Bally such as tribalism or regionalism!

By so doing, they are hoping to score some cheap political mileage of some kind…….that Bally is hell-bent on appointing folks from one particular region of the country – yeah!

Before we go any further though, it is important to get a few things clear!

It is important to appreciate that Bally is one individual who has weathered the storm of ridicule, intimidation, harassment and torture at the hands of the diabolic leadership of PF for some good 16 year; secondly, a number of so-called alliance partners joined UPND at the very last minute. It is therefore important that Bally must take time to scrutinize some of them before incorporating them in his government as a token of appreciation.

And as some folks have alluded to in the past; Bally is a very meticulous and prudent person. Let us give him time to vet those individuals who will make up the complexion of his cabinet and government.

Of course, Bally isn’t expected to have challenges identifying those whom he has toiled with in the trenches for decades but of course those that rendered their support at the last minute?

Shouldn’t we give him time to scrutinize such individuals? You are the same people who will be the first ones to cry foul if anything goes wrong!

Please, let’s give the man a break!