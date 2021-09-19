9.5 C
Rural News
Police detain mortuary attendant suspected to have removed skin from corpse

Police in Mazabuka district have detained a Mortuary attendant at Mazabuka General Hospital on suspicion that he allegedly tampered with a corpse under his charge, by removing the skin on one hand.

Southern Province Deputy Police Commissioner Alfred Nawa confirmed the development to ZANIS yesterday saying the attendant was picked from the hospital yesterday and whisked away for questioning and his own safety.

He said preliminary investigations after a pathologist was engaged revealed that no shape instrument was used but only nibbling marks.

Mr Nawa who withheld the name of attendant said with that, the man has since be discharged.

The detention follows the incidence where Benson Mooya, 62, of Magoye in Mazabuka district died on Wednesday and was scheduled to be buried on Friday September 17, 2021 but his relatives could not proceed with the burial, as the deceased person had a patch of skin missing from one of his hands.

The mortuary attendant’s claims that rats were responsible for the missing skin were rejected by the deceased’s relatives, who further demanded for a thorough examination of the body to determine the cause of the missing skin.

The relatives demanded for answers from Mazabuka General Hospital Management and vowed not to bury Mr. Mooya’s body until a medical specialist examined the body, as they were not convinced that rats had bitten the deceased’s hand.

Mazabuka Central Ward Councillor Crispin Hamangaba has since called on the government to intervene and restore sanity at the health institution

