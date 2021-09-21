Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee has expressed shock that the Drug Enforcement Commission summoned him to interrogate him on the source of funding of the Patriotic Front.

Speaking after appearing before the Drug enforcement commission in Lusaka this afternoon after receiving a summons, Mr Antonio Mwanza said this act was unlawful as there is no law compelling political parties to disclose their source of funding and that the DEC must summon all political parties.

Mr Mwanza has said that the Patriotic Front is the only party of the 16 that contested the 2021 General elections that is being questioned about its source of funding by the Drug Enforcement Commission.

Mr Mwanza said that he was called in to be questioned about the source of funding for the PF in the just-ended elections.

Mr Mwanza said that this was clearly an attempt to intimidate the opposition PF into cowering away from providing checks and balances to the current government and reiterated that the PF’s commitment to providing checks and balances to ensure that the UPND Government fulfils the promises they made to the Zambian people.

Mr Mwanza stressed that no amount of intimidation would gag the PF Membership and called on the commission to ensure they summon all political parties that contested the elections, the UPND included, on where they got their funding for elections if the exercise is to be viewed as not mere persecution of the PF because as far as he was concerned, no political party is required to disclose their source of funding at law.