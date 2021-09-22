Early pacesetters Buildcon have recorded their third straight victory to remain top of the table after midweek action in the FAZ Super Division.

Buildcon on Wednesday edged town rivals Forest Rangers 2-1 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to move to nine points after playing three games.

After a goalless first half, Buildcon took a 70th minute lead through striker Patrick Ngoma and Monday Bwalya doubled the score six minutes later.

Forward Quadri Kola 90 poked in Forest’s face-saver on 90 minutes as his side’s unbeaten run in the new season ended.

Forest have four points from three matches.

Earlier at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, champions Zesco United launched their FAZ Super Division title defense with a 2-0 win over promoted side Chambishi.

Zesco’s league campaign was delayed by a CAF Champions League engagement that lasted eight days.

Zimbabwean Tafadzw Rusike put Zesco in the lead when unlocking a powerful shot that rattles the back of the Chambishi net after 23 minutes.

Super substitute Edward Lungu doubled Zesco’s lead after scoring a beauty of a goal created by Kelvin Mubanga in the 73rd minute.

Elsewhere, Power Dynamos recorded their third straight loss in the season when losing 2-1 at Prison Leopards.

Power gave away a lead to lose to Prison away in Kabwe.

Ex-Arthur Davies players Zachariah Chilongoshi and Conlyde Luchanga scored a goal each to haunt their old club after Godfrey Ngwenya had handed Power a 20th minute lead.

Power remains with no points after losing to Green Eagles and Konkola Blades prior to the Week 3 match against Prison.

22/09/2021

Forest Rangers 1-2 Buildcon

Green Buffaloes 2-0 ZANACO

Prison Leopards 2-1 Power Dynamos

Green Eagles 0-0 Lusaka Dynamos

Konkola Blades 0-1 Nkwazi

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-0 Kabwe Warriors

ZESCO United 2-0 Chambishi

Kafue Celtic 1-2 Indeni

23/09/2021

Nkana vs Red Arrows