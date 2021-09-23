9.5 C
Sports
Updated:

Shepolopolo U20 Set Big Goals Against Malawi In FIFA U20 WC Qualifier

Coach Charles Haalubono says Zambia is aiming to score more goals in Friday’s Costa Rica 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Malawi in Lusaka.

Malawi and Zambia are set to clash at Nkoloma Stadium in the second round, first leg encounter of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Haalubono said he is expecting Malawi to defend.

“The objective is to get goals. We score when we are home, then we are OK,” he told FAZ Media.

“I am sure Malawi will come with a defensive formation so if you are not focused you may get a counter,” Haalubono said.

He also called on fans to encourage the girls.

“All we need is support. You know when someone receives positive motivation normally they are also encouraged to work extra hard.”

