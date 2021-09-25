9.5 C
Kitwe’s Kamfinsa Member of Parliament Christopher Kang’ombe has announced plans to renovate Mapili Stadium in Ndeke.

The stadium owned by Kitwe City Council was once the home ground of former Super Division side Afrisports.

Kang’ombe said a meeting with selected citizens on Saturday resolved that the stadium be fenced.

“Resolutions from our interactive session with the youth at Mapili Stadium, Ndeke.
Begin lobbying for the fencing of Mapili Stadium as a priority,” he stated.

“Engage stakeholders on sinking of borehole at Mapili Stadium.Engage Kitwe City Council, on their plans to mordernise Mapili Stadium,” Kang’ombe said.

The meeting also discussed ways of reviving various sports disciplines in Kamfinsa Constituency.

“We resolved to form a sports committee to plan and execute programs for boxing, volleyball, basketball , chess, netball and football in the Constituency. Sports committee will draw membership from all four wards in the Constituency.”

“Engage CEC on rehabilitation of sports facilities in the Constituency. Write the Ministry of Sports on proposals that will promote sports in Kamfinsa Constituency,” Kang’ombe added.

