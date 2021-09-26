9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, September 26, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Time has to ensure speedy development in Mapatizya Constituency, MP tells the electorates

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Time has to ensure speedy development in Mapatizya Constituency, MP tells the...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Mapatizya Constituency Member of Parliament Emeldah Munashabantu says time has to ensure speedy development in the area and Zimba Town as a whole.

Paying tribute to the electorate for voting her as their representative in Parliament, Mrs Munashabantu has assured the community of a better life under the new dawn government of President Hakainde Hichilema.

The Lawmaker together with two civic leaders, Loveness Chigora, and Anne Mutunda , who are Council Chairperson and Zimba Ward Councilor, respectively, says the love and support the people of Zimba district showed by voting for President Hakainde Hichilema on 12 August is humbling.

Mrs Munashabantu said this a victory celebration party held at Freedom Square in honor of President Hakainde Hichilema.

“Thank you for voting President HH and us the UPND candidates: as your leaders we can and we shall deliver together with the mandate you gave us to lead you.

“”Time has come with the mandate that you the Zimba electorates have given us to govern you. With President HH at the helm, we shall make the district a better place for everyone,” Ms. Munashabantu said.

She assured the gathering which included chiefs Sipatunyana and Simwatachela and more than 50 village headmen, that Zimba Town would develop at rock-speed in the ‘new dawn’ administration of President Hichilema.

UPND National Trustee Ackson Sejani urged the traditional leaders to continue playing the advisory and parental role in order to preserve national peace and traditional values.

Mr. Sejani, a former Mapatizya constituency lawmaker, hinted that Zambia is in safer hands soon to attain economic prosperity under President Hichilema.

He appealed to the Zambian people to give chance to the Head of State, Mr. Hichilema with an assurance of respect to rule of law and human rights unlike the past PF regime.

President Hichilema polled 28,859 votes in Mapatizya constituency against his rival candidate, Edgar Lungu of the PF who only pocketed 620 votes.

Previous articlePresident Hakainde Hichilema has Fired Acting Chairperson of the Local Government Service Commission-Gary Nkombo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Time has to ensure speedy development in Mapatizya Constituency, MP tells the electorates

Mapatizya Constituency Member of Parliament Emeldah Munashabantu says time has to ensure speedy development in the area and Zimba...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chief calls for review of Kasomeno-Mwenda road agreement

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Chief Kashiba of the Lunda people of Mwense District in Luapula Province has called on government to review the Kasomeno-Mwenda road agreement. Chief...
Read more

23 year old wife murdered in cold blood in Mushindamo district

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
A 52 year old Congolese national has allegedly shot dead his 23 year old wife after a marital dispute in Isowa village in...
Read more

Pupils opt for cheap labour in tobacco fields in Chief Chanje’s chiefdom

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Chief Chanje of the Chewa Speaking People in Chipangali district has expressed his displeasure over the increased cases of child-labour in his...
Read more

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu welcomes realignment of the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs.

Rural News Chief Editor - 13
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has welcomed the realignment of the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs. Chief Chitimukulu says the move...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.