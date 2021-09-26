Mapatizya Constituency Member of Parliament Emeldah Munashabantu says time has to ensure speedy development in the area and Zimba Town as a whole.

Paying tribute to the electorate for voting her as their representative in Parliament, Mrs Munashabantu has assured the community of a better life under the new dawn government of President Hakainde Hichilema.

The Lawmaker together with two civic leaders, Loveness Chigora, and Anne Mutunda , who are Council Chairperson and Zimba Ward Councilor, respectively, says the love and support the people of Zimba district showed by voting for President Hakainde Hichilema on 12 August is humbling.

Mrs Munashabantu said this a victory celebration party held at Freedom Square in honor of President Hakainde Hichilema.

“Thank you for voting President HH and us the UPND candidates: as your leaders we can and we shall deliver together with the mandate you gave us to lead you.

“”Time has come with the mandate that you the Zimba electorates have given us to govern you. With President HH at the helm, we shall make the district a better place for everyone,” Ms. Munashabantu said.

She assured the gathering which included chiefs Sipatunyana and Simwatachela and more than 50 village headmen, that Zimba Town would develop at rock-speed in the ‘new dawn’ administration of President Hichilema.

UPND National Trustee Ackson Sejani urged the traditional leaders to continue playing the advisory and parental role in order to preserve national peace and traditional values.

Mr. Sejani, a former Mapatizya constituency lawmaker, hinted that Zambia is in safer hands soon to attain economic prosperity under President Hichilema.

He appealed to the Zambian people to give chance to the Head of State, Mr. Hichilema with an assurance of respect to rule of law and human rights unlike the past PF regime.

President Hichilema polled 28,859 votes in Mapatizya constituency against his rival candidate, Edgar Lungu of the PF who only pocketed 620 votes.