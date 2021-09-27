Coach Beston Chambeshi is impressed with 10-man Nkana following a resilient display in Sunday’s 1-0 away victory over Kabwe Warriors in Kabwe.

Sunday’s result saw Nkana record their second successive league win after losing their first game of the season 3-2 at home to Nkwazi on September 12.

The victory was even more significant because it was Nkana’s first away game of the season.

Furthermore, Nkana secured the win with a man down after midfielder Obeddy Masumbuko was sent-off for a second booking in the 41st minute.

“I just want to thank the boys for the tactical play and discipline,” Chambeshi said.

“They have shown in this game that playing away from home and playing a big team like Warriors, you come out victors which is not easy.”

Striker Alex Ngonga scored the game’s lone goal in the 84th minute to take his tally to three goals from as many matches played this term.

At the end of Week Four, Nkana settle at number seven tied on 6 points with sixth placed defending FAZ Super League champions Zesco United who have played two games and are four points behind leaders Green Buffaloes.

Nkana have returned home to Kitwe ahead of Wednesday’s home date against promoted Chambishi FC.

“It is a good win and now we are looking forward to the next game and reorganizing ourselves for the Chambishi game on Wednesday,” Chambeshi said.



WEEKEND SCORECARD

=FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 4

25/09/2021

Indeni 0-Zesco United 2(John Chingandu 7′ 49′)

Power Dynamos 1(Reagan Mtonga 84′)-Forest Rangers 2(Webster Muzaza 23′, Clifford Mulenga 90+2)

Chambishi 0-Kansanshi Dynamos 0

Lusaka Dynamos 1(Marvin Jere 5′)-Prison Leopards 0

Nkwazi 0-Green Eagles 0

Zanaco 0-Konkola Blades 2(Owen Tembo 24′, Christian Mpoyi 40′)

26/09/2021

Kabwe Warriors 0-Nkana 1(Alex Ngonga 84′)

Buildcon 0-Kafue Celtic 1(Albert Kangwanda 15′)

Red Arrows 1(Felix Bulaya)-Green Buffaloes 2(Nicholas Mulilo 44’pen, Friday Samu 73’pen)

=FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION 1

WEEK 4

25/09/2021

Jumulo 3-2 Nchanga Rangers

(Muleta Mubiana 16′ 84’pen, Francis Mwale 66’/Christian Saile 28′ 34′)

Mufulira Wanderers 0-1 KYSA

(Maonga Kabuku 51′)

Gomes FC 2-0 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

(Wilson Chisala 15′, Gift Musango 60′)

Police College 0-1 MUZA FC

(Manda Muleya 48′)

26/09/2021

Quatro Kalumbila 1-1 Trident FC

(Martin Maputa 69’/Jonathan Tanganyika 30′)

Young Green Eagles 0-1 Young Green Buffaloes

City of Lusaka 0- Kitwe United 3

(Simon Bwalya 30′, Clive Biyeta 47′, Charles Katongo 60’pen)

Napsa Stars 5-2 Luapula Green Eagles

(Bornwell Silengo 13′, Luka Banda 39′, Keagan Zulu 46′,Jimmy Mukeya 54′, Enock Sabumukama 76’/David Sichilima 22’pen, Gift Zulu 45’og)

Lumwana FC-Livingston Pirates*

*3-0 walkover



=INTERNATIONAL

2022 COSTA RICA FIFA U20 WOMENS WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

2ND ROUND , 1ST LEG

24/09/2021

Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

Zambia 6(Eniless Phiri 13′ 25′ pen 68′, Evarine Katongo 37′ Xiomara Mapepa 49′, Lungowe Namasiku 76′)- Malawi 0

TOP SCORERS CHART

=LEAGUE

28/09/2021

Alex Ngonga (Nkana):3

Quadri Kola(Forest Rangers):3

Albert Kangwanda(Kafue Celtic):3

John Chingandu (Zesco):2

Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos):2

Stephen Mutama (Nkwazi):2

Eric Chomba (Forest Rangers):2

Lubinda Mundia(Buildcon):2

Regan Mtonga (Power Dynamos):1

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):1

Nicholas Mulilo (Green Buffaloes):1

Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers):1

Clifford Mulenga (Forest Rangers):1

Marvin Jere (Lusaka Dynamos):1

Owen Tembo (Konkola Blades:1

Christian Mpoyi(KOnkola Blades):1

Felix Bulaya (Red Arrows):1

Clement Mulenga(Indeni):1

David Sakala (Indeni):1

Zachariah Chilongishi (Prison Leopards):1

Conlyde Luchanga (Prison Leopards):1

Daniel Chama (Kansanshi Dynamos):1

Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes):1

Robin Siame(Green Buffaloes):1

George Ngoma (Green Buffaloes):1

Monday Bwalya (Buildcon):1

Patrick Ngoma(Buildcon):1

Brian Mwila(Buildcon):1

Jonathan Munalula(Forest Rangers):1

Liniker Mwiikisa(Green Eagles):1

Joseph Kanema(Green Eagles):1

Kelvin Chomba(Chambishi):1

Mathews Tolopa (Indeni):1

Ronald Chibwe (Konkola Blades):1

Nelson Mwila (Nkwazi):1

Christopher Zulu(Nkwazi):1

Damiano Kola (Prison Leopards):1

Warren Kunda(Green Eagles):1

Mweene Mumbi (Green Buffaloes):1

Emmanuel Chabula (Lusaka Dynamos):1

Gilroy Chimwemwe (NKana):1

Tafadzwa Rusike(Zesco):1

Edward Lungu(Zesco):1

=INTERNATIONALS

24/09/2021

MENS

Enock Mwepu (Brighton, England):1

Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors):1

WOMENS

Barbara Banda: 3

UNDER-20

Eniless Phiri:4

Everine Katongo:1

Xiomara Mapepa:1

Lungowe Namasiku:1