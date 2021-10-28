18 Officers from the Anti Corruption Commission last night concluded a search of the residence of former President Edgar Lungu’s Press Aide Amos Chanda.

Mr Chanda narrated that the search at his residence and that of his sister in law ended at 23:30 Hours.

“They seized the attached documents which include farmworkers payrolls, copies of my diplomatic passport and the old green passport; 2007 Stanbic bank deposit slips, letters of termination of employment for some farm workers, Lusaka City Council valuation certificate,” he said.

“And sadly one of the officers Chris Siwakwi assaulted my sister-in-law and threatened to pull a gun on me if I did not stop preventing him from throwing the medication box on the floor. We have file this assault complaint with their team leader.”

Earlier in the day, another search was conducted at Mr Chanda’s property in State Lodge where they seized a title deed and K95,000.

He described the conduct of the officers who did the search as pure harrassment and lawlessness.

He said the search was illegal because the listed property on the search warrant do not belong to him.

“This is pure harassment and lawlessness, they told me under the UPND they have political impetus to clean up, alleging indirectly that the President has told them to do that, why should the President have interest against me, an innocent person, ” he said.

He warned people using him as a scape goat to leave him alone as he earned his property through hard work.

Mr Chanda said he will be seeking legal advise against the conduct of the officers.

“I think it has become fashionable for corrupt elements within the law enforcement agencies to use innocent people like me as a scape goat in their doings.I know there is a so called Section 80, were a call to corrupt people is being made to surrender properties corruptly acquired,I am not available for section 80, I have not stolen any single cent, I am not available for criminal behavior happening within the law enforcement agencies were at night they bully you then in the morning they ask for kickbacks so that they drop the charges.I am not going to give any single cent to any officer because I am not corrupt,” he said.

He further disclosed that has become fashionable even in the previous administration to try to use him as a scape goat to hide corruption or incompetence.

” I will not tolerate that, I went to school and I earned a decent living, those with evidence should do it in a proper manner within established ways.If they have any credible case against me they must do it an open court.

Mr Chanda said ACC in its current form cannot prosecute any case because of its incompetence.