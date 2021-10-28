9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 28, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

ACC concludes another search on Amos Chanda’s residence just before midnight, seize some documents

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines ACC concludes another search on Amos Chanda’s residence just before midnight, seize...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

18 Officers from the Anti Corruption Commission last night concluded a search of the residence of former President Edgar Lungu’s Press Aide Amos Chanda.

Mr Chanda narrated that the search at his residence and that of his sister in law ended at 23:30 Hours.

“They seized the attached documents which include farmworkers payrolls, copies of my diplomatic passport and the old green passport; 2007 Stanbic bank deposit slips, letters of termination of employment for some farm workers, Lusaka City Council valuation certificate,” he said.

“And sadly one of the officers Chris Siwakwi assaulted my sister-in-law and threatened to pull a gun on me if I did not stop preventing him from throwing the medication box on the floor. We have file this assault complaint with their team leader.”

Earlier in the day, another search was conducted at Mr Chanda’s property in State Lodge where they seized a title deed and K95,000.

He described the conduct of the officers who did the search as pure harrassment and lawlessness.

He said the search was illegal because the listed property on the search warrant do not belong to him.

“This is pure harassment and lawlessness, they told me under the UPND they have political impetus to clean up, alleging indirectly that the President has told them to do that, why should the President have interest against me, an innocent person, ” he said.

He warned people using him as a scape goat to leave him alone as he earned his property through hard work.

Mr Chanda said he will be seeking legal advise against the conduct of the officers.

“I think it has become fashionable for corrupt elements within the law enforcement agencies to use innocent people like me as a scape goat in their doings.I know there is a so called Section 80, were a call to corrupt people is being made to surrender properties corruptly acquired,I am not available for section 80, I have not stolen any single cent, I am not available for criminal behavior happening within the law enforcement agencies were at night they bully you then in the morning they ask for kickbacks so that they drop the charges.I am not going to give any single cent to any officer because I am not corrupt,” he said.

He further disclosed that has become fashionable even in the previous administration to try to use him as a scape goat to hide corruption or incompetence.

” I will not tolerate that, I went to school and I earned a decent living, those with evidence should do it in a proper manner within established ways.If they have any credible case against me they must do it an open court.

Mr Chanda said ACC in its current form cannot prosecute any case because of its incompetence.

Previous articleMIDWEEK PROS HIT LIST: Shonga Makes Forgettable Debut in Egypt

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

ACC concludes another search on Amos Chanda’s residence just before midnight, seize some documents

18 Officers from the Anti Corruption Commission last night concluded a search of the residence of former President Edgar...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

First Lady Mutinta won’t form her own NGO, will work with existing Organisations to promote women empowerment

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
First Lady Mutinta Hichilema has announced that she will not form her own Non-Governmental Organization but will support already existing organizations. Mrs. Mutinta said her...
Read more

Lack of Experience by HH will endanger Zambia’s National Security-Wynter Kabimba

Headlines Chief Editor - 18
Former Justice Minister Wynter has said that he was disappointed to read on social media the State House press statement on the name and...
Read more

Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba wants more Chinese Investment and Tourists to Zambia

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba has called for more international investment in the tourism sector and asked the People’s Republic of China to seize the...
Read more

Jack Mwiimbu warns the Perpetrators of violence as he assures that the situation in Zambia as peaceful

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu has assured the nation that the situation in the country is peaceful contrary to what...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.