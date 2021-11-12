Mwense District Anti-Voter Apathy Project (AVAP) Coordinator Juliano Musunga has appealed to members of the public in Mwense to take keen interest in the formation of Ward Development Committees (WDC).

Mr Musunga told ZANIS that government has actualized the decentralization and that people in the community should realize their role and initiate developmental projects in their wards.

He advised that people with expert knowledge should be included to sit as committee members for the Constituency Development Funds so as to promote prudent utilization of resources.

Mr Musunga also called for transparency during the formation of the committees so that representatives are elected on merit and not on political affiliation.