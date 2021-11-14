Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) Executive Director, McDonald Chipenzi says there is nothing wrong with the emerging calls to have former President Edgar Lungu’s immunity removed because such a move exists in the current Zambian constitution.

Mr Chipenzi charges that the debate on the need to have Mr Lungu’s immunity removed is a healthy debate in Democracy where freedom of expression and opinion exist.

Mr Chipenzi told ZANIS in Livingstone today that Zambia being a constitutional democracy allows the constitution to have a former President’s immunity removed if the citizens feel that particular Head of State committed some offences which they should be made to account for.

Mr Chipenzi however contends that the immunity clause in the constitution must be done away with because it allows Presidents to misconduct themselves whilst in office.

He said doing away with such a clause will force Presidents to conduct their duties and functions with due diligence while in office.

Mr Chipenzi notes that the immunity clause has led to some presidents to behave carelessly and with impunity knowing that they are protected by law