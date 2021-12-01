The opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has accused government officials of using the office of the Attorney General and that of the Solicitor General to cleanse themselves of the atrocities they may have committed before getting into government.

PF Member of the Central Committee Chairperson for Information and Publicity Hon Rapheal Nakacinda told the media at the Party Secretariat in Lusaka that it is shocking that the current Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti is trying to sue the State for malicious damage.

Hon Nakacinda disclosed that the Speaker who was once in court over allegations of fraud and theft of more than K35 million is sitting on nolle prosequi.

The MCC said the retirees who dragged her to court on the said allegations are equally shocked to learn that she is suing the State.

He however challenged the Attorney General to address the nation and explain why his office has now turned into a secret chamber to which the UPND officials and those that have been appointed to serve in the UPND government are using to cleanse themselves.

“This morning I was besieged of the a group of retirees that were represented at some point by the current speaker of the national assembly who happens to have been alleged at some point in some fraudulent activities that led to those pensioners to report her to the police,” he said.

“And the matter was taken to court. Apparently, the matter did not proceed because she was basically saved by a nolle. As we speak now, the pensioners are shocked to have found that she is trying to sue the State for malicious prosecution when in fact she is only sitting on a nolle. The current Attorney General needs to address the nation and inform us why his office has now turned into a secret chamber to which the UPND officials and those that have been appointed to serve in the UPND government are using to cleanse themselves of the atrocities they may have committed before getting into government.”

Hon Nakacinda alleged that there is an orchestrated plan by government officials to use the office of the Attorney General and the Solicitor General for people to syphon money through consent judgments.

“We have heard of the President himself suing for malicious prosecution when he is simply siting on a nolle. We have heard of assistants and advisers to the president who have also through the Attorney General suggesting that they are claiming damages for certain acts they committed before they got into government,” he said.

“We know that there is an orchestrated plan to use the office of the Attorney General and the Solicitor General for people to siphon money through a consent judgment, to cleanse themselves and also to and to obtain money through such fraudulent activities.”

And the MCC expressed displeasure in the continued accusations by President Hakainde Hichilema that PF Members of Parliaments are corrupt.

“We know that the President has been addressing himself to say that Parliament, he has no regard to the people’s assembly. Maybe because he himself and his colleagues are guilty of what they are accusing Patriotic Front of,” he said.

“Because you cannot stay on the matter consistently calling honorable colleagues who have served for over ten years in Parliament corrupt without evidence. A person who accuses other people consistently of something it may just be that they are guilty themselves of those same crimes. And the evidence is what is now happening in the office of the Attorney General.”