United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Provincial youth chairperson Mr Anderson Banda has given the police and the Lusaka city Council 48 hours ultimatum to bring Sanity in markets to avoid unnecessary protests like it happened by Munyaule marketeers through false alarms that UPND government has sold off the market.

Mr Banda who earlier held a press briefing at the UPND headquarters said it was unfortunate for the marketeers to suggest that it was the UPND government that has sold out the Munyaule market when infact it was the PF government which sold in 2019.

Mr Banda who was accompanied by his Provincial youth wing immediately after the press briefing proceeded to Munyaule market where he addressed the Marketeers and assured them that the UPND government was a government for the Zambian people and that their concerns will be addressed.

He questioned the marketeers on why they protested against the UPND government that is only 100 days in power when they had all the years to protest against PF regime which sold the market in 2019.

He indicated that UPND government respects human rights but that it shouldn’t be taken for granted to bring about insanity in the country.

He expressed disappointments as to why some well known individuals who don’t trade in Munyaule market were part of the protest but only had political agenda to discredit the government which shall not be entertained going forward.

He urged the Marketeers to always engage their market executive on matters of concern and even put on paper their concerns to make the relevant authorities aware than just protesting based on falsehoods.

The UPND Provincial youth chairperson Mr Anderson Banda used the opportunity to warn the Council officers to remove all PF cadres who are still doing politics in markets and failure to wish UPND will do it on behalf of the Government.

He asked those who are doing politics in markets but they are marketeers to leave markets and do politics outside markets.

And one of the Munyaule market executive member expressed disappointment as the protest was only organized by few perceived PF members who recruited outsiders to discredit the Government.

Mr Banda was accompanied by UPND Lusaka Provincial youth officials.