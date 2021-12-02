9.5 C
Kangwa has calls on the Decentralization Committee to actualize Decentralization

Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has called on the Decentralization Committee to actualize Decentralization in accordance with President Hakainde Hichilema’s decentralization policy pronouncements.

Mr. Kangwa said the decentralization process needs to be implemented in a well-coordinated manner and has called on all sectors that have functions that need to be decentralized to work closely with the decentralization Secretariat to this effect.

He has further called on Technical working groups Chairpersons and members of the Decentralization Policy Implementation Committee members to meet consistently, develop clear work plans and ensure that all decentralization task forces across the country are revived and functional.

“I expect all chairpersons of the technical working groups to meet consistently and develop clear work plans to meet the overall objectives of Decentralization” he said.

Mr Kangwa directed the Permanent Secretary responsible for monitoring and evaluation to ensure that an effective Monitoring and Evaluation system is in place for the decentralization reforms.

ZANIS reports that he was speaking when he officiated at the Decentralization Policy Implementation Committee meeting held in Lusaka yesterday.

Previous articleTraditional healers disrupt campaigns on COVID vaccinations

