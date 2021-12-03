The government says the New Dawn Administration has scored various successes in its 100 days in office.

Chief Government Spokesperson CHUSHI KASANDA says the UPND government has demonstrated its commitment to the rule of law by freeing the governance and oversight institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission, from political instruction and interference

Ms. KASANDA adds that the government has also restored the reportorial and editorial independence of the media, the safety of journalists in radio stations and other media houses around the country who were constant victims of violent attacks by party cadre

under the previous Government.

She has stated that government has also been highly facilitative and supportive of the media’s efforts to come up with a self-regulatory mechanism aimed at strengthening their profession.

On Human rights, Ms. KASANDA says government within the first 100 days has also ensured that police harassment against people who hold divergent views is addressed.

She says government has also ensured that there are no arrests without investigation, no unwarranted use of teargas by police against citizens and No use of excessive force by police recorded against citizens expressing themselves.

Ms. KASANDA who is also Information and Media Minister says public service workers who were retired on the basis of tribe and other unfair considerations have been asked to state their case and be considered for reinstatement.

On the deadly Covid-19, the Minister says the fight against the pandemic has been one of Government’s major pre-occupations during the 100 days in office.

She cites interventions such as re-launch of the vaccination campaign on October 6 by President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to encourage members of the public to get vaccinated in view of the imminent 4th wave and mobilization of 1-point 6 million doses of Covid-19

accines during his visit to the United States of America in September as among the successes.

Ms. KASANDA said this in a statement to ZNBC News in Lusaka this evening.

She also noted the sealing of leakages in the procurement process, getting rid of cadres in markets, correcting imbalances in the Farmer Input Support Programme, and strengthening of land administration by implementing land reforms, land audits, land survey

, land mapping and property boundary demarcation as among the successes scored in the 100 days.

The minister further said government, under the leadership of President HICHILEMA has hit the ground running in delivering development to citizens and pledged making the country a better place for all.