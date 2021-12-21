9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

President Hichilema is failing to govern because he followed the advice of Seer 1

By Chief Editor
53 views
2
Feature Politics President Hichilema is failing to govern because he followed the advice...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

New Congress party president Pastor Peter Chanda says President Hakainde Hichilema is failing to govern because he followed the advice of infamous self-proclaimed Nigerian prophet, Seer 1’s advice to lie to Zambians in order to get into power.

Speaking when he featured on Hot FM radio today, Pastor Chanda said Zambians believed that things were going to get better because that is what President Hichilema promised whilst in opposition.

Pastor Chanda said President Hichilema promised the people of Zambia that he was going to stabilize the exchange rate hours after he is sworn in.

” While in opposition President Hichilema used to move with pre parked cooking oil and mealie meal saying the cost of living was very high under the PF Government. He promised to reduce the cost of living immediately he assumed office and Zambians bought into that message. He even gave us his mathematics on how he was going to reduce the price of fuel but today he doing the exact opposite, ” Pastor Chanda said.

“The problem is that President Hichilema followed the advice from Seer 1 to lie to Zambians in order to get to State House and Zambians believed that things were going to change immediately,” He said.

And Pastor Chanda said former President Edgar Lungu was a listening leader who committed his reign to develop all parts of the country.
He said it is sad that his rule was sabotaged by unpatriotic people who surrounded him.

” Former President Edgar Lungu took development to all parts of the country and this was done to prove that he was not tribal but it is sad that his leadership was sabotaged. Some of the people around him never did the right thing. He made several statements to curb cadrelism but it is sad that the vice continued,” Pastor Chanda said.

Meanwhile, Pastor Chanda said there is no possibility of him working with the UPND Government because he has an understanding with the PF.

“As a party, we have not resolved to support anyone in the forthcoming Kabwata parliamentary by-election and there is no possibility of us working with the UPND. It’s up to the PF secretariat to approach us if they want us to work together during the Kabwata by-election, ” Pastor Chanda said.

Previous articleDefamation Case of Nakacinda Fails to take off as State drops Tayali’s Defamation Case of Former President Lungu
Next articleUPND urged to allocate more money to the loan scheme for students

2 COMMENTS

  2. HH’s not failing to govern. He’s firmly in charge of government. Funding to spending agencies and government ministries is flowing smoothly. HH’s legislative agenda begins when parliament reconvenes in early 2022.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 1

Multinational Oil Marketing Companies want a higher increase in fuel prices

Radio Phoenix reports that some Multinational Oil Marketing Companies OMC's are not happy with the recently announced adjusted fuel...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PF officials arrested recently should prove their innocence in the courts of law-Copperbelt Province Minister

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 9
Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo has challenged former Patriotic Front (PF) Government officials arrested recently by the law enforcement agencies to prove their innocence...
Read more

Attorney General pushes ahead with the contempt case against Nakacinda

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has filed a Notice of Motion to commence contempt proceedings against Patriotic Front-PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda. The...
Read more

Council of Churches in Zambia urge UPND not to use power to harass former leaders

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 18
The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) has challenged the new dawn administration to walk the talk in restoring the rule of law and...
Read more

PF Acting SG Expresses Concern over the Perceived Disunity Caused by Race for the Party Presidency

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 21
Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) acting Secretary-General Nickson Chilangwa has expressed his concern over the perceived disunity and friction within the Party that has been...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.