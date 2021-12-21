New Congress party president Pastor Peter Chanda says President Hakainde Hichilema is failing to govern because he followed the advice of infamous self-proclaimed Nigerian prophet, Seer 1’s advice to lie to Zambians in order to get into power.

Speaking when he featured on Hot FM radio today, Pastor Chanda said Zambians believed that things were going to get better because that is what President Hichilema promised whilst in opposition.

Pastor Chanda said President Hichilema promised the people of Zambia that he was going to stabilize the exchange rate hours after he is sworn in.

” While in opposition President Hichilema used to move with pre parked cooking oil and mealie meal saying the cost of living was very high under the PF Government. He promised to reduce the cost of living immediately he assumed office and Zambians bought into that message. He even gave us his mathematics on how he was going to reduce the price of fuel but today he doing the exact opposite, ” Pastor Chanda said.

“The problem is that President Hichilema followed the advice from Seer 1 to lie to Zambians in order to get to State House and Zambians believed that things were going to change immediately,” He said.

And Pastor Chanda said former President Edgar Lungu was a listening leader who committed his reign to develop all parts of the country.

He said it is sad that his rule was sabotaged by unpatriotic people who surrounded him.

” Former President Edgar Lungu took development to all parts of the country and this was done to prove that he was not tribal but it is sad that his leadership was sabotaged. Some of the people around him never did the right thing. He made several statements to curb cadrelism but it is sad that the vice continued,” Pastor Chanda said.

Meanwhile, Pastor Chanda said there is no possibility of him working with the UPND Government because he has an understanding with the PF.

“As a party, we have not resolved to support anyone in the forthcoming Kabwata parliamentary by-election and there is no possibility of us working with the UPND. It’s up to the PF secretariat to approach us if they want us to work together during the Kabwata by-election, ” Pastor Chanda said.