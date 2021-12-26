9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, December 26, 2021
Zambians should not be fooled by HH’s claims of not seeking re-election, he can’t be trusted-Kalaba

Zambians should not be hoodwinked by President Hakainde Hichilema’s pronouncements that he was not eyeing re-election because he has proven to be untrustworthy on a number of issues, Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba has said.

Mr Kalaba said the recent comments attributed to Mr Hichilema that he was not interested in re-election was a façade because he was slowly turning the country into a one-party dispensation.He wondered how Mr Hichilema could claim that he was not interested in re-election when he was squeezing political opponents left, right and centre.

Mr Kalaba said his political opponents were in serious political misery because he did not want them to be able to compete favorably.“People should be wary and not believe what is said by the head of State because he has proved that he is not a man of his word and his claim of not wanting to be readopted is one of them,” he said.

He said people needed to be very careful and not gullible or else they risked being hoodwinked and left in the cold.

Mr Kalaba challenged Mr Hichilema to start owning up to his promises he had made before he was elected Presiden on August 12

