Thursday, December 30, 2021
Economy
Updated:

Government pays Tazara salary arrears and releases funds for repair works at Chambeshi Railway Bridge and Bombwe bridge

By editor
Government, through the Ministry of Transport and Logistics has sourced funding for the salary arrears that were pending and owed to TAZARA workers.

As recently assured by the Minister of Transport and Logistics Hon. Frank Museba Tayali , MP, following the directive by President Hakainde Hichilema that all challenges affecting the smooth operations of the railway firm be resolved, Government has gone further to also source for funds for the repair works on the damaged Chambeshi Railway Bridge in Kasama and Bombwe Bridge on Mulobezi Railway line.

During his recent visit to Mpika and Kasama which enabled him to interact with the workers at Mpika Head Office, Hon. Tayali assured the employees that the financial woes of TAZARA were under active consideration as he was engaged with the Minister of Finance for a lasting solution in clearing the backlog.

In the same vein, the Minister assured the employees that Government was determined to repair the Chambeshi Railway Bridge so that normal movement of the trains resumes and the same was for Bombwe connecting Livingstone and Mulobezi.

The amounts released for the repair works on Chambishi Railway Bridge is US$1.9 million while for Bombwe Railway Bridge is US$1.5 million.

The Minister has since thanked the employees of TAZARA and the residents of Mulobezi for their unflinching patience during the time that Government was working round the clock to find a lasting solution.The Minister also thanked the Minister of Finance Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane and his staff for coming through with these funds at short notice.

Issued by:
Ndubi Mvula
Public Relations Officer

