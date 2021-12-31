9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 31, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Any UPND member engaging in violence will have to face the law- Party SG

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Feature Politics Any UPND member engaging in violence will have to face the...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary-General Batuke Imenda has said that any member of the ruling party that engages in violence will have to face the law. Mr. Imenda said that he regrets the violence that was reported in Lusaka’s Kabwata Constituency.

Speaking during a press briefing, Mr. Imenda has assured the Electoral Commission of Zambia(ECZ) that violence will not be tolerated in Kabwata.

Mr. Imenda said that the UPND party does not believe in violence but free and fair elections, adding that the party will go into the Kabwata by-election to tell the electorates the achievements that it has scored in the last four months it has been in government.

Mr. Imenda said that Zambians are peaceful people that is why the Patriotic Front Party was sent out of government because citizens detest violence.

Meanwhile, UPND National Chairperson Steven Katuka reiterated that the UPND did not condone violence when it was in the opposition and still does NOT now that they are in government.

Mr. Katuka directed that any member of the Party that engages in any violent activities be dealt with by relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa thanked the media for the role they played in the UPND victory in the 2021 General elections

Mr. Mweetwa said President Hichilema has not forgotten the promises he gave to the electorates and the benefits will soon start to be seen.

Previous articleRebuilding Zambia’s Economy will take some time, HH tells the nation in New Year Eve’s Message

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Any UPND member engaging in violence will have to face the law- Party SG

United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary-General Batuke Imenda has said that any member of the ruling party that...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND Youth says his leadership is not going to allow any youth to be involved in violence

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso says his leadership is not going to allow any youth to be involved in violence in the ...
Read more

The ruling UPND should take a lead in curbing the Violence ahead of Kabwata by-election-Kang’ombe

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 13
Kamfinsa Member of Parliament. Christopher Kang'ombe says the only way to honour Levy Mkandawire who was until his death a Member of Parliament for...
Read more

NGOCC expresses its displeasure over political parties’ failure to adopt women as candidates

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has expressed its displeasure over political parties’ failure to adopt women as candidates in the Kabwata Parliamentary...
Read more

DP disqualification from Kabwata By-Election has UPND written all over it-Saboi Imboela

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that it is appalled by the decision of the Electoral Commission of Zambia to disqualify the Democratic...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.