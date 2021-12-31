United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary-General Batuke Imenda has said that any member of the ruling party that engages in violence will have to face the law. Mr. Imenda said that he regrets the violence that was reported in Lusaka’s Kabwata Constituency.

Speaking during a press briefing, Mr. Imenda has assured the Electoral Commission of Zambia(ECZ) that violence will not be tolerated in Kabwata.

Mr. Imenda said that the UPND party does not believe in violence but free and fair elections, adding that the party will go into the Kabwata by-election to tell the electorates the achievements that it has scored in the last four months it has been in government.

Mr. Imenda said that Zambians are peaceful people that is why the Patriotic Front Party was sent out of government because citizens detest violence.

Meanwhile, UPND National Chairperson Steven Katuka reiterated that the UPND did not condone violence when it was in the opposition and still does NOT now that they are in government.

Mr. Katuka directed that any member of the Party that engages in any violent activities be dealt with by relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa thanked the media for the role they played in the UPND victory in the 2021 General elections

Mr. Mweetwa said President Hichilema has not forgotten the promises he gave to the electorates and the benefits will soon start to be seen.