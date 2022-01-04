BEMBA chiefs have called on the state to consider giving back second republican President Frederick Chiluba’s assets to his family because he was entitled and the grounds for forfeiture were not valid.
Chiefs Kaputa and Mpepo in separate interviews urged the government to consider the matter because the manner in which the state had dealt with the Chiluba issue was unfortunate and there was need to reconsider.
Chief Kaputa appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to look into the matter because the Chiluba family were left with nothing and are suffering yet their father led this country and deserved to be recognised.
He said from the look of things there were some people in the system who had vested interest in the matter and properties hence they wanted to play tricks.
“I feel there is a hand that is pushing for this because they waited for the former head of State to die before they re-appealed in the Supreme Court just to get his properties,” Chief Kaputa said.
He said there was need to practice what people preached because what was happening was very wrong and the state needed to come clean and inform the public on what the status quo was.
He said it was for this reason that the matter should be dealt with quickly because the family had continued to suffer.
And Chief Mpepo said the whole thing smacked of malice and that the former head of State was painted black in the eyes of the public.
He said there was prejudice in the manner the law enforcement agencies conducted themselves because they waited for Dr Chiluba to die before going back to court.
“For me I feel mwali ulufyengo (unfairness) in the manner Dr Chiluba and his family were treated because the issue of the assets was clear that they were not acquired through corrupt activities,” he said.
Chief Mpepo called on the family members to appeal and use all the necessary legal channels to get justice.
And Zambia Republican Party president Wright Musoma said Government must do the right thing in the name of justice and hand back the forfeited properties belonging to Dr Chiluba to his family.
Mr Musoma said in an interview in Lusaka that it was a well-known fact that the property belonged to the late President, thus it was unfair for the State to allege that he did not claim it.
“The nation is aware that those forfeited properties belonged to Dr Chiluba and as such they were supposed to be handed to his family. We are appealing to President Hichilema and his government to relook into the issue and give back the property to the family,” Mr Musoma said.
He said that justice was delayed until Dr Chiluba died and it should not be delayed further as the family had endured enough.
This is that Professor Luo pulling strings as she has no respect for the rule of law… PF have zero respect for anything and very soon this matter will blow out and become a national debate as PF are unable to offer checks and balances…very soon this will be a tribal issue. These Chiefs are being used again to settle political scores even for the thief FTJ.
These chiefs clearly were complacent with Chiluba and his rampant corruption. The state is only talking back what was stolen from them in the first place.
No Corruption Zambia – This is why PF can never change ….they are intertwined with corruption and lawlessness..can you imagine any country in the world were they would tolerate this; where someone used his position to amass wealth. These people need to shut up with evidence that was brought up at that London Court. These people are taking us for fooooools.
Zambia’s Chiluba guilty of graft
Frederick Chiluba
Mr Chiluba was Zambia’s president for 10 years (BBC Friday, 4 May 2007, 12:53 GMT 13:53 UK )
Zambia’s ex-President Frederick Chiluba has been found guilty of stealing $46m (£23m) of public money by a UK court.
The judge said that Zambians should know that when he appeared wearing his trademark designer clothes, they were paid for with stolen money.
Mr Chiluba’s spokesman told a Zambian newspaper that the ex-leader did not accept the court’s jurisdiction.
Mr Chiluba was not in the London High Court but the ruling could lead to the seizure of his assets.
The civil case was brought on behalf of the Zambian attorney general.
Swiss boutique
Justice Peter Smith said Mr Chiluba had a global reputation as a “smart and expensive dresser”, with his “FJT” monogram on shirts and suits and specially made shoes with high heels.
He officially earned about $100,000 while in power from 1991-2001 and yet he paid an exclusive boutique shop in Switzerland $1.2m.
This is an historic victory for the people of Zambia
Hilary Benn, UK International Development Secretary
“This was at a time when the vast majority of Zambians were struggling to live on $1 a day and many could not afford more than one meal a day,” the judge said.
Two years ago, he was furious when hundreds of his designer suits, shirts and shoes were seized from a warehouse where he had stored them.
“What they have done is to bring my underpants out to the general public,” Mr Chiluba told reporters.
Mr Chiluba laundered the money through two London-based law firms, the judge said.
The UK government backed the Zambian law suit and International Development Secretary Hilary Benn welcomed the court ruling.
“This is an historic victory for the people of Zambia and shows their commitment to bringing those who steal from the state to account – however powerful they are,” he said.
“The money recovered can now be returned to the government of Zambia to be invested in the people’s future – such as education or clean drinking water for some…
education or clean drinking water for some of the 7m Zambians living in poverty.”
Unfit for trial
Before the ruling, Mr Chiluba’s spokesman Emmanuel Mwamba told Zambia’s The Post newspaper that local courts should handle any prosecutions.
“Dr Chiluba has refused to recognise the jurisdiction and authority of the London court. He has stated that he will not submit himself to its findings,” Mr Mwamba said.
President Levy Mwanawasa
President Levy Mwanawasa has led a fight against corruption
He has always denied the allegations.
A Zambian court last year ruled that Mr Chiluba was medically unfit to stand trial on corruption charges.
Mr Chiluba, a former trade union leader, ended 31 years of one-party rule when he won the 1991 elections.
And look at who was FTJ’s spokesman at the time no other that EMMANUEL MWAMBA…..FAST FORWARD 15 years later he is still defending thieves in PF. Remember Professor Luo is linked to the Bemba royal establishment and some how related to the likes of Mwamba …these people dont just defend any how.
What properties are those? Chiluba children don’t even know about them.