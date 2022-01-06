Former government workers who went on voluntary separation in 1999 have today protested at Cabinet Office demanding payment of their retirement packages.

The 3, 523 retirees who separated with the government under an International Monetary Fund Programme to downside the Civil Service claimed that they have up to now not been paid their money.

Speaking to the Hot FM News crew during the protest, the affected retirees demanded that they be paid immediately to ease their sufferings.

They have lamented the continued failure by successive governments to honour their promise to pay the retirement packages with many of their colleagues having died leaving the money behind.

But Acting Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has called for patience among the protesting retirees saying their matter is receiving adequate attention from government.