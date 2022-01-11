9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

HH meets RB as he prepares for trip to Malawi for Summit for SADC Heads of States

By Chief Editor
53 views
1
General News HH meets RB as he prepares for trip to Malawi for Summit...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has held a private meeting with Zambia’s Fourth Republican President Rupiah Bwezani Banda at his residence in Lusaka.

President Hichilema’s entourage arrived at Mr. Banda’s home around 15:00 hours on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr. Banda welcomed President Hichilema and the two statesmen posed for pictures before going into a private meeting.

Prior to the private meeting, Mr. Banda and President Hichilema had exchanged festival greetings as the cluster of Government officials and journalists watched.

By news time the issues the two discussed had not been shared publicly.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema is on Wednesday scheduled to travel to Malawi for the Extraordinary Summit for SADC Heads of States.

“Tomorrow we will be heading to Malawi for the Extraordinary Summit for SADC Heads of States to discuss among other things, the urgent security concerns in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado region,” he wrote on his official facebook page.

“It’s only through achieving regional security that we can bring about economic growth for our people and enhance trade within the SADC region. God bless Zambia and the SADC region.”

Previous articleAnti-Corruption Commission arrest and charge IDC CEO Mateyo Kaluba
Next articleUPND, PF cadres clash in Milenge District

1 COMMENT

  1. It’s only through Innovation, Technology, the Internet and science that regional security can be achieved. Mendel already laid the foundation. Visiting the former president sends red flags.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

UPND, PF cadres clash in Milenge District

FOUR United Party for National Development (UPND) supporters sustained injuries after allegedly being attacked by some Patriotic Front party...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND, PF cadres clash in Milenge District

General News Chief Editor - 0
FOUR United Party for National Development (UPND) supporters sustained injuries after allegedly being attacked by some Patriotic Front party (PF) supporters in Milenge District....
Read more

Kitwe Catholic Priest Rev. Fr. Collins Chileshe Chansa found dead in his room

General News Chief Editor - 7
Kitwe Catholic Priest Rev. Fr. Collins Chileshe Chansa has been found dead in his room. Catholic Diocese of Ndola Bishop Benjamin Phiri confirmed that Fr....
Read more

NORTEC to train over 1,000 people in Weighbridge operation, certification and accreditation

General News Chief Editor - 2
Ndola’s Northern Technical College (NORTEC) has partnered with Spruceland Technologies Group Limited to train over 1,000 people in Weighbridge operation, certification and accreditation. This is...
Read more

Government Keen To Boost Trade Between Zambia and Angola-Milupi

General News Chief Editor - 5
The government has reaffirmed its commitment to construct the Kalabo-Sikongo road to boost trade between Zambia and Angola. Speaking during a stakeholder meeting in Mongu,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.