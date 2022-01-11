President Hakainde Hichilema has held a private meeting with Zambia’s Fourth Republican President Rupiah Bwezani Banda at his residence in Lusaka.

President Hichilema’s entourage arrived at Mr. Banda’s home around 15:00 hours on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr. Banda welcomed President Hichilema and the two statesmen posed for pictures before going into a private meeting.

Prior to the private meeting, Mr. Banda and President Hichilema had exchanged festival greetings as the cluster of Government officials and journalists watched.

By news time the issues the two discussed had not been shared publicly.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema is on Wednesday scheduled to travel to Malawi for the Extraordinary Summit for SADC Heads of States.

“Tomorrow we will be heading to Malawi for the Extraordinary Summit for SADC Heads of States to discuss among other things, the urgent security concerns in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado region,” he wrote on his official facebook page.

“It’s only through achieving regional security that we can bring about economic growth for our people and enhance trade within the SADC region. God bless Zambia and the SADC region.”