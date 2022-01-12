9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Government encouraging Citizens to prioritize their own developmental needs-Nombo

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo has said that the New Dawn Government is taking practical measures to encourage Citizens to make independent decisions on national development.

Mr. Nkombo said that encouraging Citizens to prioritize their own developmental needs through the Decentralization policy, will result in more meaningful development to rural parts of the country.

Speaking during the 3rd Africa Rural Development Forum (ARDF) in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mr. Nkombo urged countries in Africa to Prioritize increased investment to rural areas.

He said this is important if Africa is to achieve more meaningful development by 2063.

Mr. Nkombo said enhancing development projects in rural areas will improve the living standards of the average citizen as this is in line with the Africa Union’s Agenda 2063, ‘The Africa We Want’.

He added that through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the new dawn administration has facilitated for a structured way of planning for the improvement of livelihoods and access to services for the rural population.

Mr. Nkombo was accompanied to the DRC by Local Government Permanent Secretary Technical Services, Wisdom Bwalya and Director-housing and Infrastructure Development Nkumbu Siame.

This is contained in a statement availed to the media by Ministry of Local Government Public relations officer Chila Namaik

