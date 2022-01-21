9.5 C
Shepolopolo Start Womens AFCON Final Stage Qualifier Coundown

Shepolopolo is set to kick off preliminary preparations for next month’s 2022 Morocco Africa Women’s Cup qualifier against Namibia.

Zambia will host Namibia in the first leg match on the weekend of 12-14 February in Lusaka before traveling to Windhoek for the return leg four days later.

Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has already announced his 31-member provisional squad for the final qualifying round against Namibia.

Mwape has maintained most of his usual players.

He has recalled former captain Misozi Zulu, who is currently based in Turkey.

Mwape has further added some Under-20 players to the provisional team.

The team is expected to go into camp next week.

Meanwhile, this year’s African Women Championship will run from 2-23 July.

The competition doubles as the African qualifiers to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

GOALKEEPERS:Hazel Nali (Unattached), Ng’ambo Musole (Zesco Ndola Girls), Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses), Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi Queens), Aisha Mbwana (Green Buffaloes)

DEFENDERS:Fridah Nalwamba (Nursing Stars FC), Margaret Belemu, (Red Arrows), Judith Soko (YASA Queens), Patricia Lampi, Martha Tembo, Agness Musesa, Lushomo Mweemba (all Green Buffaloes), Margaret Mulenga (Lusaka Dynamos), Esther Siamfuko (Queens Academy)

MIDFIELDERS:Misozi Zulu (Hakkariguku Spor FC -Turkey), Ireen Lungu (Green Buffaloes), Elizabeth Mupeso, Thandiwe Nkhata, Naomi Phiri (Lusaka Dynamos), Esther Banda (BUSA), Mary Wilombe, Milika Limwanya (both Red Arrows), Marjory Mulenga (Zesco Ndola Girls), Evarine Susan Katongo (Luyando Girls Foundation)

STRIKERS:Lungowe Namasiku (ZISD), Grace Chanda, Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (both Red Arrows), Xiomala Mapepa (Lusaka Dynamos), Eneless Phiri (Police Doves), Theresa Chewe, Maylan Mulenga (both Green Buffaloes)

