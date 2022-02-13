Coach Beston Chambeshi is relieved to see Nkana return to winning ways after last weekends shocking 1-0 loss away at Chambishi in Kalulushi.

Nkana on Saturday edged Indeni 1-0 at home in Wusakile, Kitwe to move to 36 points, seven behind Super Division leaders Red Arrows as at Week 23.

Skipper Diamond Chikwekwe scored the goal in the first half at Nkana Stadium.

“Yeah it is a relief for us and you know games are going. And when you are playing teams that are below the log it is always difficulty and I am happy we have collected Maxim points at home,” Chambeshi told reporters in a post-match interview.

He acknowledged that Indeni were tough.

“It wasn’t an easy game, Indeni came for a kill, they have also passed through a bad patch so I am happy with the result,” Chambeshi said.

The coach saluted his players for not conceding a goal against Indeni.

“All we want is to maintain the same discipline in defence and I am happy today at least we have managed to get a clean sheet which is good for the defenders and even the goalkeeper. Overall it was a good performance we were playing against a team which is fighting for survival,” Chambeshi said.

Indeni coach Dabid Chilufya was gutted by the defeat at his old club.

‘I saw the lapse from the defenders, you know we had the game from the beginning to the end but there was a lapse from the defenders, they allowed that goal and that is how it is,” ex-Nkana defender Chilufya said.

“At the end of the day I am very disappointed with our striking force. We had almost fifteen chance that we failed to utilize to get even a single goal. So it is not a good loss,” he lamented.

Indeni are just one place above relegation with 26 points in 23 matches played.