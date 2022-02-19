Former Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Emmanuel Mwamba has strongly opposed proposed amendments to the penal code that threaten family values and the Christian standing of Zambia.

Mr. Mwamba said the proposed amendments were alarming because if passed they will allow men to have multiple marriages and will also remove the criminalization of abortions.

Mr. Mwamba said this would deviate Zambia from its well-respected standing on such matters.

Mr. Mwamba feared that the amendments would drive Zambia to a state of immorality and lack of respect for human life. Mr. Mwamba reiterated that abortions violate the right to life as life begins at conception and no one is entitled to take it or destroy it.

He said to allow wanton procurement of abortions without deterring measures such as the law, will turn Zambia into a state without respect to life.

He also expressed surprise that Government intends to allow men to be engaged in multiple marriages without regard to the Christian standing of the country.

The government has announced that it will table before Parliament amendments to Section 6 of the Penal Code which will among other provisions, remove the criminalization of abortions and bigamy.

Mr. Mwamba also urged Government to be cautious on the proposal to remove the death penalty as Zambians have always opposed its removal in the Chona, Mvunga, Mwanakatwe, and Mungomba Constitution Review Commissions.

The Zambia Law Development Commission(ZLDC) has proposed that the laws on bigamy and abortions be repealed. The proposals are contained in the review of the Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code.

While statutory laws prohibit bigamy and polygamy, the arrangement co-exists with customary law which permits the act. Mr. Mwamba said the status quo should be allowed to exist to protect the sanctity of marriage and the Christian principles espoused in Zambia as a Christian Nation.

He said the UPND in Opposition, were accused that they would allow immorality and perversion such as promoting homosexuality and abortions if given state power, and this move will therefore prove those critics right with such amendments to the law.

Mr. Mwamba called on the Church to raise strong objections to the amendments and raise a lobby against the proposals.