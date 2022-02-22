Former Government Chief Whip in the Patriotic Front regime Steve Chungu says he does not have intentions to join the ruling UPND nor to rejoin opposition PF.

Mr. Chungu, the immediate past Luanshya Central Member of Parliament, resigned from the PF just before the 2021 General Elections after the party left him out during adoptions.

He went on to re-contest the Luanshya Parliamentary Seat as an independent candidate but lost to UPND’s Lusale Simbao.

In an interview from Luanshya, Mr. Chungu lamented how the PF left him out during adoptions prior to the General Election.

He also wished his successor Mr. Simbao well as he represents the people of Luanshya Constituency in Parliament.

“You are aware that just before the elections I was left out of the adoption processes because somebody somewhere didn’t want to continue as a member of the PF and a Member of Parliament for Luanshya. I resigned from PF. I resigned and said ok fine, the owners of the party have said they don’t want me, let me leave. Then I left and it’s been quiet, very quiet. I am enjoying my peace. I am not being bothered by anyone the way my home used to be confronted with a lot of people. My office was full of people every other day; there were lines of people, coming for help, funerals, school fees and all these things. I was there for the people of Luanshya because I am born and bred in Luanshya so I feel I am part of this big family but people had to make a decision and they brought in somebody else and I just wish him well that he tries his level best to try and work for the people of Luanshya, they are quiet highly expectant to see that things move according to their expectations. I will not be there to judge him but the people will have to make judgement between the MP that they had from 2011 to 2021 and the MP that they have now from 2021 to 2026. They will have to make their own judgement at some point,” Mr. Chungu said.

The former lawmaker hinted that he will join the opposition when time is right.

“My political direction, I am still monitoring the situation. I am not a member of any political party at the moment. I am still trying to look at how the country is being managed. I am not one person that has ever joined a political party that is in power. I have always come with the opposition political parties to form Government. I joined the MMD in 1989 just at the time that they were forming that movement. I rose up to the position of provincial secretary under President Levy Mwanawasa and I left in 2006, President Mwanawasa was still President, I left and joined the Patriotic Front. I helped the party to mobilize and in 2011 we won the elections. I will join a political party at some point but of course not the PF and not the UPND. I have to put that straight,” Mr. Chungu said.

He recalled how he was forced to resign from PF last year.

“I was hounded out of the PF through the backdoor and they brought in somebody through the backdoor but thank God that person who was brought to replace me through the backdoor did not see the front door and I thank God for that because I was one person who was badly treated in the PF. My last three years in PF were hell on earth. It was bad. It was very bad. President Lungu treated me very badly but I would not say anything bad about him. He did his best to run the country. He had his positives and negatives of course he is a human being but I would mention that he treated me badly for reasons best to himself,” he said.

Mr. Chungu further narrated how then President Edgar Lungu dropped him as Government Chief Whip in July, 2019.

“Even up to now running through my conscience I can’t find anything that could have caused that kind of treatment to be meted out on me and fine I have passed through it. It is water under the bridge but it is something that would not be easily forgotten, you know. I was appointed and disappointed for no reason. I was evicted from a Government house five days later after being relieved of my duties. That is the harsh treatment I got for no reason but well he was president and I wish him all the best,” Mr. Chungu said.