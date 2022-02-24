Cabinet has said that the ban which was imposed by the government on the harvesting, trading, and exportation of Mukula timber logs remains in force.

Government-issued a ban in October last year.

Chief Government Spokesperson, Chushi Kasanda said that Cabinet is of the view that the citizens need to fully benefit from the natural resource and that Mukula is one such important natural resource to Zambians.

Ms Kasanda says Cabinet has also resolved that during the period of the ban, relevant government institutions will take stock of all the Mukula logs that is lying around the country and be placed in secure places.

Ms Kasanda said the decision was made during the 3rd Cabinet Meeting called by President Hakainde Hichilema, to discuss legislative and other general policy issues.

And Ms Kasansa, who is also Information and Media Minister, said Cabinet further resolved that in the medium to long-term, value-addition should be a step to take on all timber species.

She said government shall facilitate establishment of timber processing industries countrywide as a way to create the much-needed employment and wealth especially for the rural communities and the youth.

Meanwhile, Ms Kasanda said that Cabinet has approved the signing of the Bilateral Agreement between the Zambia and Botswana aimed at creating the Kazungula Bridge Authority.

She said the Authority will be mandated with the responsibility to operate, manage and maintain the Bridge and One-Stop Border Infrastructure on behalf of the two Governments, in line with international standards and best practice.

Ms Kasanda said Cabinet agreed that the two governments should come with the necessary legal framework to facilitate smooth operation of the Authority.

And during the meeting, Cabinet also approved in principle, three legislative matters.

Ms Kasanda said cabinet approved the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to operationalise the National School of Government, the Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training (Repeal and Replacement) Bill, 2022 and the Work Based Learning ill, 2022.

She also stated that Cabinet considered and approved the appointment of a nine Member Lusaka Solid Waste Management Utility Board.