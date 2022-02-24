9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 24, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Maurice Jangulo is too close to key leaders in UPND government to be Investigated-Fred M’membe

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Maurice Jangulo is too close to key leaders in UPND government to...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Socialist Party President Fred M’membe has reiterated his challenge to the United Party for National Development(UPND) government to explain why it single-sourced Maurice Jangulo’s Alpha Commodities to supply 37,000 tonnes of fertilizers at $1,407 per tonne while the general market price is $1,000 per tonne – stealing an additional $15.059 million from the Zambian people in in what he described as super-profits.

In a post on Facebook, Dr M’membe said that Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) was given to supply 13,000 tonnes of fertilisers at $1,000 per tonne and on top of this Jangulo had no stocks of fertilizers and started going around trying to source the commodity from his competitors whom he had discredited in an audit he had initiated and influenced.

“We challenge this government to explain why Jangulo was allowed to control, direct, manipulate and falsify a fertiliser audit under its supervision and control. This is pure corruption that this government and the state agencies – ACC, DEC and the police – under its control have failed to deal with. Why?

“Our simple and only explanation is that Jangulo is too close to the key leaders of this government to be touched. He is their partner – he works and eats with them. Clearly, this government’s fight against corruption has gone down the drain,” the statement concluded.

Previous articleOil Marketing Companies expects Fuel Pump Price to rise at the next review

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Maurice Jangulo is too close to key leaders in UPND government to be Investigated-Fred M’membe

Socialist Party President Fred M'membe has reiterated his challenge to the United Party for National Development(UPND) government to explain...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Harvesting, Trading, and Exportation of Mukula Timber Logs Remains in Force-Cabinet

General News Chief Editor - 3
Cabinet has said that the ban which was imposed by the government on the harvesting, trading, and exportation of Mukula timber logs remains in...
Read more

Kasanda unveils new IBA Board

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has unveiled the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Board following the appointment of members on Friday, 18th February, 2022. Members...
Read more

Sishuwa Sishuwa appointed to the board of leading international journal

General News Chief Editor - 2
A UNIVERSITY of Zambia researcher has been appointed to the editorial advisory board of the Journal of African History (JAH); a prestigious peer-reviewed academic...
Read more

Chief Mukuni’s Wife and Four others Awarded Half a Million Kwacha each as Damages for False Imprisonment

General News Chief Editor - 14
The Livingstone High Court has awarded Veronica Mukuni and four others K500, 000 each as damages for false imprisonment and malicious prosecution. This is...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.