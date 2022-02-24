Socialist Party President Fred M’membe has reiterated his challenge to the United Party for National Development(UPND) government to explain why it single-sourced Maurice Jangulo’s Alpha Commodities to supply 37,000 tonnes of fertilizers at $1,407 per tonne while the general market price is $1,000 per tonne – stealing an additional $15.059 million from the Zambian people in in what he described as super-profits.

In a post on Facebook, Dr M’membe said that Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) was given to supply 13,000 tonnes of fertilisers at $1,000 per tonne and on top of this Jangulo had no stocks of fertilizers and started going around trying to source the commodity from his competitors whom he had discredited in an audit he had initiated and influenced.

“We challenge this government to explain why Jangulo was allowed to control, direct, manipulate and falsify a fertiliser audit under its supervision and control. This is pure corruption that this government and the state agencies – ACC, DEC and the police – under its control have failed to deal with. Why?

“Our simple and only explanation is that Jangulo is too close to the key leaders of this government to be touched. He is their partner – he works and eats with them. Clearly, this government’s fight against corruption has gone down the drain,” the statement concluded.