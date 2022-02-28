9.5 C
Ndola DC bemoans the poor waste disposal by residents

By Chief Editor
Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri is displeased with the habit of throwing garbage in drainages by residents of Ndola’s Kanyanje and Minsundu areas.

Mr Phiri made the observation when he inspected selected drainages that have been reported to be full of garbage and causing an overflow of water onto to the roads.

“What is happening in most of these drainages in Nkwazi area is that people are throwing garbage in the drainages which is causing a buildup of water and overflowing of water onto the roads. Once there is a buildup of water, due to pressure, the water is going down the road to Kanyanje area with a lot of force where it is breaking wall fences for people’s houses in that area,” he said.

Mr Phiri has since advised residents to desist from throwing garbage in the drainages and to unblock blocked drainages around their houses.

And Area Councillor Fewdays Lumbwe explained that the heavy downpour of rains in the district is affecting Kanyanje area badly because the area is located on a lower level as compared to other areas that are on the upper land in the district.

Meanwhile Ndola City Council Director of Engineering Elias Mwalaba said the council is aware of the situation is assess the best way to rectify the problem.

Mr Mwalaba however noted that the current problem is partly self-inflicted as its main cause is throwing of garbage in the drainages, further advising the public against throwing garbage in drainages.

“We are causing this problem ourselves, let us stop throwing garbage in the drainages. What is happening is drainages are blocked, so water is collecting and due to pressure it’s going down Kanyanje area with a lot of force breaking wall fences in that area. As you have seen, that area is on a lower level. So people in Nkwazi should stop throwing garbage in the drainages,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the affected residents, Felix Simwanza, whose wall fence collapsed, advised that there is need for the local authority to carry out a massive sensitization of resident against blocking drainages with garbage.

