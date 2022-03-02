9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

MP warns Eastern teachers against meting out corporal punishment to pupils

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines MP warns Eastern teachers against meting out corporal punishment to pupils
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Malambo Constituency Member of Parliament, Peter Phiri has issued a stern warning against teachers who have been meting out corporal punishment against pupils who report late for school due to flooded crossing points.

Mr Phiri, who is also Eastern Province Minister, expressed disapproval when he learnt that some teachers at Ncheka and Matula primary schools in Mambwe District of Eastern province have been punishing pupils for reporting late for schools.

The Malambo Lawmaker said pupils encounter obstacles as they go to school such as walking long distances and crossing flooded crossing points.

“Even corporal punishment is no more in government schools, everywhere we do not allow corporal to our school going children,” he said.

He said the President and Government have made it clear that children should go to school through free education that has been introduced through the New Dawn Government.

Mr Phiri said Government will not allow teachers to drop the morale of pupils who are defying odds, crossing dangerous flooded areas, just to get to school.

“That must come to an end. You have seen the way the floods have come and these children are struggling to go to school. They are very keen to get some education and you want now to drop their morale, we are going to condone that as a government,” he said.

Lillian Chilepa, a Grade 8 pupil at Mwatula Primary School, told ZANIS that she walks 2hours for 12 kilometres to school every day.

However, she said sometimes during this rainy season some crossing points get over flooded and only cross when the water recede which makes her to report late for school.

“I walk to school for 12 kilometres and walk through these floods. Sometimes we wait for the floods to reduce and when we get to school late we are punished,” Lillian said.

A Grade 9 Pupil at Ncheka Primary school Mary Mwale said she starts off from home at around 05.00 hours, but she gets delayed to reach school when the flood water level becomes high.

Meanwhile, Mr Phiri said a long lasting permanent solution will be provided to take care of the challenge of bad roads and flooded crossing points in the district.

“We allocated some money to start working on this road, but because of the rains we couldn’t continue. We have K750,000 from Constituency Development Fund and thank you to the government for the enhanced CDF from which will allocate more money to work on this road,” the Minister said.

Previous articleToilet Association invests €1.3 million to promote sanitation in Eastern Province
Next articleDiscrimination against Africans fleeing Ukraine worrying

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 1

PAC Chairman Mwambazi implicated in DMMU Facemask supply scandal, his firm was paid over K14 million

Information has emerged that Chairman of the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee Warren Mwambazi’s company Balaam Ltd is one of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Toilet Association invests €1.3 million to promote sanitation in Eastern Province

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Global Dry Toilet Association of Finland (GDTAF) has invested €1.3 million to promote wholesome sanitation in Eastern Province under the Ukazipalile Integrated Project. GDTAF Project...
Read more

Failure to subscribe for solid waste collection lands school in court

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Fair Fountain Academy, a private school in Solwezi district and its director have appeared in the Solwezi magistrate court for failure to subscribe for...
Read more

Let us revive ‘Keep Zambia Clean’ campaign – DC

Rural News Chief Editor - 13
Chirundu District Commissioner Patrick Kasambila has implored public service workers, business entities and Chirundu residents in general to embrace the revived “Keep Zambia Clean,...
Read more

Man sentenced to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour for killing his wife

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Solwezi high court Judge, Derrick Mulenga has sentenced a 40-year-old man of Kasempa to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour for killing his wife. And...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.