Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Feature Politics
Mwamba, Clergy asks people to give Hichilema time to rule

By Chief Editor
Mwamba, Clergy asks people to give Hichilema time to rule
Former Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union Emmanuel Mwamba has called on Zambians to respect the office of the presidency.

Mr Mwamba said Zambians should also give President Hakainde Hichilema time to rule because he has been chosen by God to govern the country.

He was speaking during the ordination ceremony of Reverend Brian Changwe of Mount Zion Pentecostal Assembly of God Church in Kasama yesterday.

Mr Mwamba urged the church to provide counsel to politicians by praying for them as they lead the country.

And Bread of Life Church Overseer for Northern Province Reverend Elias Mponela has appealed to leaders to focus on their calling.

Rev Mponela said leaders cannot be liked by everyone but that God has a purpose why he puts them in leadership.

Reverend Mponela further called on Zambia not to compare leadership because everyone has different styles of leadership.

He also advised those seeking leadership positions in the country to wait for their time and not fight those whom God has allowed to lead at present.

