General News
Zambia Police questioning Bokani Soko

Police in Lusaka are currently questioning Lusaka Lawyer Bokani Soko.

Mr. Soko, a close associate of former President Edgar Lungu was summoned to report to Police Headquarters in Lusaka at 09:00 Hours on Thursday.

Police sources revealed that Mr. Soko arrived at Police HQ in the company of his lawyers at 09:00 Hours and proceeded for questioning by a team of CID officers.

The reasons for his summoning have not been disclosed.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said he will only issue a statement once the process is completed.

The sources indicated that Mr. Soko’s summoning is the first major step towards closing in on Mr. Lungu’s inner circle.

Just yesterday, a combined team of investigators searched the farm belonging to Mr. Lungu’s former Economics Adviser Hibeene Mwiinga.

Mr. Mwiinga’s farm is still under police guard as the search is expected to continue today.

Mr. Soko gained prominence when his firm, GrandView International supplied 42 fire tenders to the Zambian government at a price most believed was overinflated.

