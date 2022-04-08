The government has announced the resumption of the issuance of timber export permits banned by the previous Patriotic Front in 2027.

Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu says the recommencement of issuance of the timber export permits follows the remarkable progress made in the audit process which was instituted a few months ago.

Mr Nzovu noted that the process was done on the operations of the forestry department as well as the printing and delivery of timber export permit accountable documents by the Ministry of Finance and National Planning.

He expressed optimism the use of timber export permit accountable documents will improve accountability and eliminate the risk of fraud in the management of timber exports.

“As advised earlier, the process leading to the issuance of new timber concessions before the end of April after the audit of forestry stocks is completed, “said Mr. Nzovu.

He has since advised partners in the timber industry that the harvesting, processing and trading of mukula timber will remain suspended until all the required procedures and guidelines are finalized.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment.

The previous Patriotic Front regime affected the suspension of export of wood or logs of any Timber Tree Species.

The then Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata said the suspension includes logs of the famous Mukula Tree.

She has explained that the move is in accordance with Statutory Instrument number 94 of 2015.