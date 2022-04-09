By Dorah M Chisambi

What will Zambia look like when every business decision, government service or a simple transaction is backed by data that are secure, trustworthy, and efficient? This is a goal that was highlighted several years ago by the global community of blockchain developers, to enable a world where every citizen is empowered to own, see, hold, and control their data.

Zambia is on the path to realizing that goal, thanks to the Electronic Government Act, which was recently signed by President Hichilema. The act is intended to digitize and automate services, which, in turn, will create opportunities for business as well as citizens.

Citing how this new technology push will spark growth in Zambia’s economic output of products and services, Clement Sinyangwe, president of the Information & Communications Technology Association of Zambia (ICTAZ), clearly summarized what the impact of data technology will mean. “Technology is widely acknowledged as the primary driver of economic growth in countries, regions, and cities,” he said. “Technological advancement enables more efficient production of more and better goods and services, which is essential for prosperity.”

Take, for example, the use of electronic signatures, which is now allowed in Zambia’s systematic land titling project. Electronic signatures speed up the process for individual land and property owners, enabling them to receive their own land title faster and at an affordable cost. With a secure, legal title, owners are empowered to use their property for whatever productive economic purpose they deem appropriate.

The impact of the Electronic Government Act and the approved use of tools such as electronic signature will be broad in the most positive way. This strengthens Zambia’s growing industry of companies in information and communications technology, by generating new jobs and providing training and career opportunities, particularly to young people.

The technology also gives opportunities for all citizens to be landowners with legal, secure titles. As part of his own research about the impact of land titles, especially among women and youth, Chasu Longwe interviewed a woman who obtained titles for her houses in Kamwala South and in the Kuku compound. “I am happy that I was able to be part of this program. Having a title gives me assurance that the place is mine and that my children can inherit,” she said. “It is something that I am proud of as it gives me and my children security. No one can come and claim the house or even encroach in my boundaries. This gives me motivation to even develop my land.”

As Longwe explains, those who once thought that they could never afford the fees to apply for and process a certificate of title to their land and property can now do so. For instance, in some areas, the total cost of a certificate title is 3,122 kwacha. And, owners have the option of paying the balance in flexible installments. Land owners can pay 1,000 kwacha to secure their title and then pay the remaining balance in installments spread over three years.

Technology will make access to land, property, and housing that much easier, especially for women, youth, and vulnerable people who might have thought that such opportunities were out of their reach. Today, technology can be used to gather all the critical details about land and property in one convenient, affordable, efficient source. This includes utilities, underground and aerial mapping and imagery, minerals and natural resources, owner information, regulations for building and planning, etc.

As evidence by the recent adoption of the Electronic Government Act, Zambia is realizing the promise of technology for business, government services, and citizens. In the plainest terms, the technology of land governance is designed to keep the whole spectrum of the transactions and business firmly in the hands of the people who matter the most — the citizens of Zambia.