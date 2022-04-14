9.5 C
LAZ Condemns Calls by UPND Senior Officials and Cadres asking the DPP to Resign

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has condemned in the strongest terms possible, calls by some senior officials and cadres of the ruling UPND for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Lillian Siyuni to resign with a Purported 48-hours ultimatum being given to her to do so or face protests.

LAZ has since written to the UPND Secretary-General expressing its concern over the matter, and calling on him to immediately redress the situation within his ranks in order to prevent the breakdown of the Rule of Law.

LAZ through its Honorary Secretary Sokwani Chilembo said that the Rule of Law demands observance of the law in the conduct of public affairs by everyone with the ruling party being no exception and must take the lead in assuring the country that the Rule of Law will be respected.

In a statement, Mr Chilembo said that the fact that the calls threatening the DPP are also echoed by persons holding leadership positions in the UPND greatly concerns LAZ.

He states that the DPP is a Constitutional officeholder whose tenure is guaranteed up to the retirement age of sixty (60) years by the provisions of Article 182 of the Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2016 unless she resigns out of her own volition or is removed in line with the provisions of Article 144 of the Constitution on the grounds stipulated in Article 143, which include mental or physical disability making her incapable of performing judicial functions, incompetence or gross misconduct.

He has stressed the need for the UPND officials, cadres or any citizen to follow the Constitutional provisions, and not resort to intimidating a Constitutional Officeholder.

Mr Chilembo notes that Democratic principles can only be entrenched in the country if Constitutional Officeholders, such as the DPP, are allowed to perform their functions without fear or favour, devoid of any intimidation.

Previous articleLukutu –by-election records high voter turnout

