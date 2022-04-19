9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
General News
Updated:

Zambia Army pledge to support the construction of roads

By Chief Editor
The Zambia Army has pledged to continue assisting government in the construction of roads as well as other infrastructure development whenever they are called upon.

Copperbelt Regional Commander Munalula Waluka assured Provincial Minister Elisha Matambo that the Army is ready to help with any infrastructure development.

Brigadier General Waluka pledged to work with government to improve infrastructure citing the Mufulira-Mokambo road as one of the roads that the Army will work on.

He said the Zambia Army is mandated to ensure that security prevails in the province besides playing a tangible role in infrastructure development.

“The primary role is in which we protect the people of Zambia by defending the territorial integrity from external and internal aggression,

The second one is where we are called in to assist on infrastructure development,” he said.

And Mr. Matambo commended the army in the province for the support rendered in the management of disasters as well as the swiftness to act on disasters.

“I want to appreciate the quick response to some issues that were affecting the province, for instance, the Mufulira-Mukambo road and the floods in Kaloko and other parts of the province. Your response should be appreciated,” he said.

Mr. Matambo has since implored on the new Brigadier Commander to support President Hakainde Hichilema and his vision by securing the province.

Previous articleWomen’s lobby group condemns political harassment of DPP

