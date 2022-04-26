The raging saga over Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lilian Siyuni’s conduct over the Milingo Lungu case has deepened after she asked President Hakainde Hichilema to give her authority to clear the allegations being levelled against her.

In a letter submitted to the Judicial Complaints Commission on April 25th 2022, Ms Siyuni said the secrecy of aoth she swore is constraining her from clearing the allegations.

“I have received a number of complaints all of which are false and I deny them. Your Commission has requested that I exculpate myself in the same false allegations. I have since sought clearance from the Head of State, His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, as I am constrained by the Oath of Secrecy I swore, only the President can waive it,” she wrote.

She added, “Take note that responses to your Commission will hinge on the information I received in my official capacity as Director of Public Prosecution. Further, I have been constrained to respond to all sentiments expressed by the Minister of Justice on different media platforms due to the same Oath of Secrecy.”

“In this regard, I shall only be able to to file responses when I receive clearance from the President.”

Meanwhile, Attorney General Mulilo Dimus Kabesha has admitted that his team met former KCM Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu.

In a sworn affidavit in opposition filed in Court, Mr. Kabesha confirmed that he met former Konkola Copper Mines Provisional Liquidator.

He said this was however, in matters relating to the civil case for purpses of the resignation as Provisional Liquidator of KCM.

“The Office of the Solicitor General did amicably engage the Petioner (Milingo Lungu) for purposes of the Petitioner relinquishing his position as Provisional Liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines PLC (In Liquidation).”

“That the negotiations were premised on the civil matter on the affecting the Konkola Copper Mines PLC (in Liquidation) operations following the serious criminal allegations against that Petitioner and to avert the imminent catastrophe of the mine flooding and workers going for months-on-end without their salaries following the suspension of the Petitioner as Provisional Liquidator for Konkola Copper Mines PLC(in Liquidation) by the 4th Respondent sometimes on 9th March, 2022 as disposed.”