A tipper truck operating at the Kitwe mineral slag dumb commonly known as Black Mountain has crushed a teenager chrome picker to death in Nkana West, Kitwe.

The 18 year old man died on the spot after a rear left tyre of a loaded Shacman Tipper Truck ran over him near near the Black Mountain on Thursday when he fell from the truck which was moving from the Black Mountain to one of the sites for chrome pickers.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Sharon Zulu has identified the deceased as Joshua Lombe who died on the spot after being ran over by a loaded Shacman Tipper Truck registration number BCD 5538 ZM which was being driven by Simwambi Samuel aged 39 of Ghandi Circle in Chambishi.

Ms Zulu narrated that the accident happened near Greek Olive in Nkana West residential area in Kitwe when Lombe allegedly tried to get on the moving truck so that he could pick up the chrome fell from the truck and was ran over by a rear left tyre of a loaded heavy truck.

“Yes, I can confirm that we had a fatal accident involving a Shacman Tipper Truck and a pedestrian. The accident happened when the truck was moving from the Black Mountain heading to 11th street. In the process, a pedestrian identified as Lombe Joshua who was trying to get on the truck fell down and was ran over by a rear left tyre of a loaded Shacman Tipper Truck,” Ms Zulu told the media.

The body of Lombe of house number B5-205 Wusakile Township in Kitwe has been deposited to Kitwe Teaching Hospital (KTH) mortuary.

Meanwhile, quick action by police prevented his colleagues from rioting.

After news broke out that a chrome picker has died after he was ran over by a Truck near the Black Mountain, some his colleagues in Kandabwe area started looting vehicles which were using the Chibuluma and Kitwe-Kalulushi roads.

Unofficial reports from the Black Mountain indicate that a number of chrome pickers have been injured and admitted to Kitwe Teaching Hospital (KTH) after being run over by Tipper trucks as they tried to jump on the moving trucks so that they pick up the chrome before it is offloaded to the four identified sites.

Almost three weeks ago, two pickers were injured and admitted to Kitwe Teaching Hospital (KTH) with injuries after they were hit by a tipper truck which was offloading material from the Black Mountain at one of four identified sites behind the Kitwe Show Grounds.

Authorities at the Black Mountain reportedly concealed the incidents, as a number of people express concern over poor or no safety standards regarding operations at the Black Mountain.

Poor safety, health and the over speeding of the trucks are some of the major concerns by stakeholders who include Kitwe Mayor Mpasa Mwaya.