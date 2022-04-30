9.5 C
Shepolopolo-Cameroon Set For Grudge Showdown at 2022 Womens AFCON

Shepolopolo are set for a grudge showdown with Cameroon at the 2022 Women’s AFCON in Morocco following Friday’s tournament draws that were conducted in Rabat.

Morocco is hosting the 12-team tournament from July 2-23.

Bruce Mwape’s side are in Group B together with the team they beat to 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualification when they overturned a 3-2 away loss to win 2-1 at home in Lusaka that saw Shepolopolo qualify on away goals rule.

Cameroon and Shepolopolo will not wait a minute to settle their score and meet on match-day-one on July 3 in Casablanca where they will be based.

Tunisia and Togo complete Group B whom Shepolopolo will face on July 6 and July 9 respectively.

The latter dates will both be debut meetings and also a first against a North African senior side.

But Shepolopolo U20 played Egypt in 2008 in a Chile 2008 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup preliminary stage qualifier drawing 2-2 in Lusaka and 1-1 away at Ismailia that saw the North Africans advance to the second stage.

Meanwhile, the top two teams from each of the three groups plus two best third placed sides will advance to the quarterfinals.

This is going to be Zambia’s second straight WAFCON campaign after making a group stage exit at Ghana 2018 but it will be their third tournament outing since Namibia 2014 where they also made a preliminary stage exit.

