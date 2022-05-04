9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Government did not budget for the recruitment of Agriculture Extension Officers

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Government did not budget for the recruitment of Agriculture Extension Officers
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri says government will not recruit Agriculture Extension Officers this year because they are not budgeted for in the 2022 national budget.

Reacting to the recent protest by over 100 agricultural students and graduates in Lusaka who were demanding to be employed by the Ministries of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Phiri said the government is aware of the plight of agriculture extension officers in the country and is working on modalities to ensure they are employed.

He has told Phoenix News that government is also aware of the shortage of Agriculture Extension Officers in the country but assured that once modalities are put in place in future, they will be employed.

Mr Phiri says the recruitment will help alleviate the challenges faced by most farmers in rural areas such as lack of proper knowledge on agriculture.

Previous articleZambians should resist the attempt by the US to set up the AFRICOM office-Fred M’membe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Government did not budget for the recruitment of Agriculture Extension Officers

Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri says government will not recruit Agriculture Extension Officers this year because they are not budgeted...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

NAPSA Partial Withdrawals of Benefits: Government Cautioned

Economy Chief Editor - 26
By Dr. Brian Mushimba I have followed this discussion with lots of interest. That government wants people to access their pension funds before they retire....
Read more

ZCCM-IH looking for a financial adviser to reform Mopani Copper Mines

Economy Chief Editor - 11
Zambia’s state mining investment firm Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines – Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH) is on the lookout for a financial adviser to reform Mopani...
Read more

Consider recapitalizing Indeni Petroleum Refinery, Government urged

Economy Chief Editor - 6
Policy Analyst Kelvin Chibomba is urging the government to consider recapitalizing Indeni Petroleum Refinery as it still has the potential to mitigate any possible...
Read more

RTSA and bus operators hold meeting to consider price reduction

Economy Chief Editor - 1
The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and bus operators today held a consultative meeting, to consider a proposed reduction in bus fares following...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.