The Chinsali Magistrate’s court in Muchinga Province, has set June 7th, 2022 as a date for ruling in the matter in which former Home affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and six other co – accused persons are charged with one count of endangering an aircraft contrary to section 8 of the civil aviation Act number 445 of the laws of Zambia.

Chinsali Principal Resident Magistrate Julius Malata set the date for the ruling after the state closed its case.

The state had called a total of 12 witnesses in the matter before the case closed.

And in an interview with ZANIS after the case was closed, Mr Kampyongo said the stage at which the matter has reached is a relief not only to him and his co-accused persons but the people of Shiwang’ndu as well who are waiting for him to perform his duties as their representative.

Mr Kampyongo who is Shiwang’andu law maker expressed confidence in his defence team, saying it has done a great job so far.

He lamented that coming to court from time to time and seeing several adjournments that surrounded the matter, it has greatly affected his work as MP and deprived the people of Shiwang’ndu of his services.

He said he is happy that finally the court has set a date for ruling, adding that it gives him confidence that the case will be disposed of soon.

” I am grateful to the Patriotic Front (PF), my family and the Church for standing with me during this difficult moment,” he said.