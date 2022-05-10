9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Ruling in former Home affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo’s case set for June 7th 2022

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Ruling in former Home affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo's case set for June...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Chinsali Magistrate’s court in Muchinga Province, has set June 7th, 2022 as a date for ruling in the matter in which former Home affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and six other co – accused persons are charged with one count of endangering an aircraft contrary to section 8 of the civil aviation Act number 445 of the laws of Zambia.

Chinsali Principal Resident Magistrate Julius Malata set the date for the ruling after the state closed its case.

The state had called a total of 12 witnesses in the matter before the case closed.

And in an interview with ZANIS after the case was closed, Mr Kampyongo said the stage at which the matter has reached is a relief not only to him and his co-accused persons but the people of Shiwang’ndu as well who are waiting for him to perform his duties as their representative.

Mr Kampyongo who is Shiwang’andu law maker expressed confidence in his defence team, saying it has done a great job so far.

He lamented that coming to court from time to time and seeing several adjournments that surrounded the matter, it has greatly affected his work as MP and deprived the people of Shiwang’ndu of his services.

He said he is happy that finally the court has set a date for ruling, adding that it gives him confidence that the case will be disposed of soon.

” I am grateful to the Patriotic Front (PF), my family and the Church for standing with me during this difficult moment,” he said.

Previous articleACC officers in Rwanda looking for Edgar Lungu’a properties- Nakachinda
Next articleArrests will not silence me over matters of public interest-Nakacinda

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Zambia Chamber of Mines salutes First Quantum Minerals Plans to double investment

The Zambia Chamber of Mines has saluted First Quantum Minerals (FQM)’s plan to double its investment by adding $1.3...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Poor working conditions of scribes irks Parliamentary committee on Media

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Parliamentary Committee on Media, Information, Communication and Technology say it is deeply concerned with low salaries and poor working conditions among media practitioners. ...
Read more

Government calls for strong partnership in aviation sector

General News Chief Editor - 6
Minister of Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali has called for enhanced collaboration among stakeholders in addressing challenges in the aviation sector. Mr. Tayali says despite...
Read more

Parents and school administrators urged to exercise caution as they ferry Children back to School

General News Chief Editor - 2
THE Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is urging parents and school administrators to exercise maximum caution and care in their usage of...
Read more

FAZ unveils over K200m budget for 2022

General News Chief Editor - 12
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has disclosed its budget of more than K200 million for the year 2022. And an international auditing company,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.