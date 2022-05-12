Lwimba ward councilor Chongwe district has called on Zambia police service in Chongwe district to consider carrying out an operation to retrieve illegal firearms from some residents in the ward.

Mr. Vincent Mwachiyeya stated that the illegal firearms which are owned mostly by animal poachers are being used in shooting incidents which seem to be on the increase in the area.

He said these individuals are shooting people they have misunderstandings with as well as those suspected of practicing witchcraft in villages hence the need for police to address this problem.

Mr. Mwachiyeya said police should sensitise residents on the need to get legal documentation for firearms and how they can handle misunderstandings amicably without resorting to shooting those who offend them.

He said this during an interview with ZANIS today in Chongwe that lack of a police post and patrols by police officers in the ward are among the reasons behind the increase in crime in lwimba.

He, however, assured residents in the ward that funds to complete Lwimba police post which has been at foundation level since 2020 will soon be disbursed through the constituency development fund (CDF).

Meanwhile, Shadereck Malambo a resident of Chibwalo village in Lwimba ward implored police officers to carry out more security patrols in the area to curb crime.

Mr. Malambo said some residents have taken advantage of the lack of police presence in the ward to commit crimes such as the recent shootings recorded in some villages within the ward.

“We don’t feel secure even during the day because of the criminal incidents taking place here in Lwimba. Those with illegal firearms are not scared to use them when they have altercations with other people because they know we have no police presence or a neighbourhood watch here,” Mr. Malambo said.

He implored the councilor and members of the Lwimba ward development committee to ensure that construction of Lwimba police post is completed to provide security for people in the ward.

