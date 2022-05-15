9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Sports
Commonwealth Games Boxers Get British Technical Advisor

Barry Philpott has been hired on a short-term basis as Zambia amateur boxing national team technical advisor.

The Briton has been hired to help prepare Team Zambia for the 2022 Commonwealth Games that the UK will be hosting in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Philpott’s appointment was facilitated by the National Olympic Committee of Zambia to the Zambia Boxing Federation.

“NOCZ President Alfred Foloko further thanked the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) for supporting NOC/CGA Zambia on this initiative and ensuring that one of the best coaches comes to Zambia to prepare the boxing team for the Birmingham Games,” NOCZ said in a statement.

“And for Coach Barry, the two months placement will be an opportunity to work hand in hand with the Coaches Wisdom Mudenda and his assistant Manchester 2002 Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist Kennedy Kanyanta and assured to do the best for the athletes.”

