I have been against Gayism and that stance has never changed-HH

President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the government is not propagating gay rights in the country as is being portrayed by some sections of society.

President Hichilema said that he has from the days of opposition been against gayism and the stance has never changed, adding that government is not propagating for gay rights and has been truthful on the matter.

President Hichilema has since urged Zambians to refrain from giving attention to things that do not matter but focus on unity.

President Hichilema was speaking during the Church Service of Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha’s Wife Rachael at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka.

And President Hichilema has called for unity in families as he speaks about Zambia being a Christian nation.

The President said the life of Reverend Kabesha should inspire everyone to live a life of truthfulness that impacts many lives.

And the widower Mr Kabesha in his tribute to his wife of over 30 years described her as his inspiration and thanked God for giving him the opportunity to have shared his life with her.

Mr. Kabesha, who is also Bishop at the Church of God, thanked President Hichilema, the Government and all that have rendered support to the family during the bereavement of his wife.

And, the Children to the deceased who could not hold back their tears as they eulogized their mother, described her as a beacon of peace.

  2. Your funders don’t agree with that stance. Now you are in a pickle. Can you be trusted sir? He who financially backs you has control over you. It won’t be long before you give into the demands of babylon

    3
    6

  3. It’s like you saying you don’t condone beer drinking yet you allow your children to throw beer parties at your house. It’s the first time and under your Presidency that rainbow coloured flags have flown, a symbol that your administration has allowed that to happen. What you say and what’s happening don’t agree. It’s the reason we don’t take you seriously. People are now getting arrested for merely joking about you, a long held tradition in Zambia of making funny of leaders. Shame on you

    8
    4

  4. WHETHER YOU AGREE OR NOT FORE OR AGAINST GAYISM
    EVERYBODY NEEDS TO LIVE THEIR LIFE AS THEY DEEM FIT
    DONT SPEAK ABOUT HUMAN RIGHTS THEN IF YOU EXCLUDE THE LGBT COMMUNITY
    ZAMBIA WILL BE FREE ONE DAY THAT IS FOR SURE

    5
    6

  6. Shame on you Mr President. The UPND manifesto was in favour of LGBTQ+ rights – but that changed the day after your victory on August 12 last year. I call that hypocrisy. Thankfully the EU countries and the USA will prevent you from going any further than your mutterings today

    3
    3

  7. Some people think that we are kids..hahaha if it’s true how come LGBTQ had a meeting in Livingstone for three days! What about the flags kuma embassies! You can’t fo.ol us and for your information the truth can never be buried…You are waste than Lungu. Just google political parties the belong to the freemaso.nry anyway it’s what Zambians wanted..

    3
    2

  8. Tikki are you gay? It is allowed there where you are so don’t be afraid to be honest. Gay rights were introduced in August 2021 in zambia. You can visit zambia and be rest assured you will be welcome by the upnd gays here. Just don’t come close to me.

    1
    2

  9. Mr President,……….

    Your stance is clear on this issue , leave …..

    The people most concerned about gays to their own devices , who are making the most noise , they will come to terms with their homosexuality soon……….

    Zambia has more important issues like driving the cost of living down , to be concerned with the homosexuality thing………..

    3
    1

  12. It’s not the first time those flags were raised. Even last year they were raised on their same embassy grounds but you were mute.
    Let’s concentrate on things that matter. Mr. President you should not bother to respond to such things, they want to distract you from concentrating on running govt. They have nothing else to say because you are slowly delivering on your promises.

    1
    1

  13. Leave to God the things that offend God (imm0rality, adult ery, id0latry, hatred, evil temper, drunkenness, carousings, 0rgies, evil temper, pride, implacability, unmerciful, disobedience to parents). Leave to Government the things that offend against government (treason), a person (theft, murder, libel, fraud, slander) and property (malicious damage). This is the whole law, the rest is commentary, now go and study. Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and to God what belongs to God.

    1

  15. How do you even feel randy by looking at another man’s behind. Let more, sticking your manhood in a dirty smelly backside and say this is sex and enjoyable…….. Gay people are sick people in their mind. Period!!….. This includes @3 TIKKI who happens to be the only person at LSK who takes it every personal on this subject. …..

    2
    1

  16. You were all over the place screaming and asking HH to take a position on this gay issue. You peddled lies just to fit your narratives and your continued hate for HH.
    Now. HH has told you what his position is on gayism, alas, you are still NOT happy. And some of you have the audacity to find other reasons just to pin HH. Mwaba shani kashi mwefinangwa mwe. Give him a break, let him work. Come up with tangible and reasonable topics to discuss, and let loose this nonsense of Gayism. This is a dead topic. Its a waste time.

    5
    1

  18. Embassy areas are treated as countries on their own. if they fly a flag their should it bother us no. If they fly on Zambian soil, then it is an issue. Zambians preoccupy on things that will not happen. Zambia is christian nation . Which political party can introduce gay and go to the voters and expect to win? Gay rights have taken root where most middle class and common man are not christians. In Zambia gay rights will always be a non starter and thus debate is a waste of time. The president is in church on weekends and how can he introduce gay rights and then visit churches on weekends? The debate is peddled by people who have no strategy and do not know the Zambian voters. These are same people once you give them power, they use it to get rich and when Zambian people take them out,…

    1

  19. Ok Zambia is a christian nation which the president himself decided to uphold and we are grateful for your position to stand against what is unchristian like… God created man and woman so that a man can swim in a woman and bear children but where the fu** did this gey shi** come from??? Nothing comes out of the [email protected]$ except sh** but pu$$y can be creamy thats the difference… And why is this only normal to America and its western allies??

    1

  20. LETS DICUSS THIS IN THE FUTURE
    ONCE WE ACCEPT HUMAN RIGHTS IN ITS ENTIRETY
    AND TO KZ IM NOT GAY BUT A FEW FRIENDS ARE, AND THEY ARE ACTUALLY VERY NICE PEOPLE
    I UNDERSTAND THEIR PLIGHT AND NOT AS MOST ON HERE THINK THEY JUST WAKE UP ONE MORNING AND SAY I’M GAY
    ITS THEIR BODY CHEMISTRY PUTTING IT SIMPLY
    IM SURE MOST HAVE HEARD OF CASTOR SIMENIA THE RUNNER ?
    IS IT HER FAULT ??

  22. Tikki so those friends of yours find you attractive. Have you ever blacked out whilst drinking with them? When you woke up how did your backside feel

  24. He is just wasting his time responding on this unproductive topic..the dullards will simply bring it up once their own is in the spotlights for corruption. How many times are you going to respond?

True Justice for Glencore’s Appalling Corruption Will Include Better Tomorrows for Those Hurt Most: Everyday Africans

Glencore’s penalties to the U.S. alone for violating the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and manipulating commodity prices...
