9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

2021 US Human Rights Report details gross violations under PF rule

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Feature Politics 2021 US Human Rights Report details gross violations under PF rule
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The United States’s 2021 Zambia Human Rights report has highlighted massive human right violations and criminalities in the run up to the August, 12, 2021 general elections under the PF administration.

The report also reveals that impunity before the August 12 elections was a problem because perpetrators affiliated to the PF or serving in government were either not prosecuted for serious crimes and if prosecuted, they were acquitted or released after serving small fractions of prison sentences.

Significant human rights issues included credible reports of: unlawful or arbitrary killings, including extrajudicial killings by government agents; torture and cases of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by police; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; serious restrictions on free expression online and in the media and the press among others.

Prior to his election in August 2021, Hakainde Hichilema was a major opponent of Lungu, the president of Zambia from 2015 to 2021.

In April 2017, Mr. Hichilema was arrested and charged with treason, a move that was seen as an illegitimate act by Mr. Lungu to silence a political rival.

The arrest and charge were widely condemned, with protests held in Zambia and abroad, demanding Mr. Hichilema’s release and condemning the increasing authoritarianism of Lungu’s regime.

Previous articleCongo and Zambia to build up battery supply chain

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

2021 US Human Rights Report details gross violations under PF rule

The United States's 2021 Zambia Human Rights report has highlighted massive human right violations and criminalities in the run...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ECZ to start continuous voter registration countrywide tomorrow

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that it will tomorrow June 1, 2022 launch the commencement of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR)...
Read more

President Hichilema’s decision to pardon Chifire is illegal-Ngulube

Feature Politics Support Editor - 18
Lusaka Lawyer and former PF Lawmaker Tutwa Ngulube has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema's decision to pardon Gregory Chifire is illegal Ngulube says it is...
Read more

Transfer of magistrates is political-Kabimba

Feature Politics Support Editor - 11
Former Justice Minister Wynter Kabimba has charged that the decision by the Judicial Service Commission to transfer 10 magistrates out of Lusaka is politically...
Read more

Praise singers are misleading the New Dawn governmen-Chungu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 3
Former government chief whip in the Patriotic Front (PF) regime Steve Chungu has said praise singers are misleading the New Dawn government by claiming...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.